Tata Punch EV Spied At Charging Station Ahead of Launch

Unlike other Tata EVs seen so far, the Punch will have its charging port incorporated into its front-end
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

22-Aug-23 07:06 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Recent spy shots captured the model parked at a charging station
  • The Tata Punch EV will sit between the Tigor EV and the Nexon EV
  • likely to be offered with various battery options

Tata Motors is gearing up to expand its electric vehicle line-up, and one of the models believed to be just around the corner is the Tata Punch EV. The latest spy shots of the EV captured the model plugged into a charger. Unlike other Tata EVs seen so far, the Punch will have its charging port incorporated into its front-end, seemingly just above the front bumper.

 

The Punch EV will be the first production Tata model based on the ALFA platform to get an electric powertrain.

 

The test vehicle appears to sport alloy wheels similar to the ones seen on the Tiago. The Tata Punch EV will sit between the Tigor EV and the Nexon EV in the company's EV portfolio.

 

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Spied Again: New Details Uncovered

 

The Punch EV is expected to slot in between the Tigor and Nexon EVs.

 

The Punch EV is the first electric car from the brand to be built on the ALFA platform. This platform is engineered to accommodate both electric and internal combustion powertrains, promising a flat floor and minimal compromise on boot space. Just as with the Tigor, Tiago, and Nexon EVs, the Punch EV is likely to offer various battery options to cater to different preferences. The Punch EV is expected to make its debut in the coming months.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Expands EV Focus, Aims for 50% Market Share by 2030

 

In recent news, Tata Motors announced it has sold over 1 lakh electric vehicles. Tata’s current EV offerings in the passenger vehicle lineup broadly include the Tiago.ev, Tigor.ev, and Nexon EV.

