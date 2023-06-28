Tata Punch EV Spied Again: New Details Uncovered

Tata Motors has been quite focussed on the EV space with an expansive lineup of electric cars which is set to expand further with several new ones in the pipeline. And one of them is the Punch EV, which has been spotted on test once again, with new pictures revealing several interesting details.

First up, the exterior of the Punch EV is set to be quite similar to the ICE version's, albeit with a few changes. These are likely to comprise a redesigned front bumper, a connected light bar that runs the width of the fascia, new EV-specific alloy wheels, 360-degree cameras and all-wheel disc brakes.

(Two-spoke flat-bottomed steering clearly visible)

The interior is where the Punch EV is quite unique compared to the combustion engine Punch. The images reveal a two-spoke, flat-bottomed steering wheel, which was first seen in the Tata Curvv concept. The test mule also features paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, which may be used to switch between different regen levels.

(Punch EV will also get a 360-degree camera)

Other features are likely to be shared with the Punch, such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen unit, automatic climate control and push button start/stop. The safety kit is expected to include six airbags and ISOFIX child seat anchorages, among other vital features.

The Punch EV will be the first ALFA platform-based electric car from Tata Motors. This platform was optimised for EVs as well as ICE, which means we can expect a flat floor and little to no compromise on boot space. It is likely to get an option of two battery packs like the rest of the lineup. We expect the claimed range to exceed 300 km.

The Tata Punch EV is likely to be priced at around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). It could go on sale by the end of this year. Its closest rival will be the Citroen eC3 .