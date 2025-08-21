How to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Exclusive: Hero Xtreme 125R To Get Cruise Control Hero Xtreme 125R Single-Seat Variant Launched At Rs 1 LakhJSW To Build Tomcar All-Terrain Vehicles For Defence Sector In IndiaMahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Production To Be More Than Tripled To 999 UnitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Hero Glamour X 125 launched @ Rs 89,999 | Cruise control and MORE! 😲 | Features & Specs | First LookVolvo is ready to launch the entry level EX30. It gets many quirky features and a single motor RWD!Volvo EX30 Review: Baby Electric SUV Is Your Personal Gadget
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault New KigerVinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMercedes-Benz GLC EVAudi Q6 E-Tron
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki V-Strom 1050Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
How to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon Season

Top 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving License
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

How to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)

Applying for a Learner’s License in India is now simple and hassle-free – just gather your documents, apply online via Parivahan or at your nearest RTO, clear a quick test on traffic rules, and you’re ready to start driving with your L-plate
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 21, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Here's a walkthrough on how to apply for a Learner’s License in India
  • Getting your Learner’s License is easy and hassle-free
  • If you prefer the traditional route, you can also visit your local RTO

Whether you’re a student excited to drive your first scooty or a working professional planning to buy your first car, getting a Learner’s License (LL) is your first official step toward becoming a legal driver in India. But don’t worry — the process isn’t as complicated as it seems. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to apply for a Learner’s License in India, both online and offline. No technical jargon, no confusing terms — just straight-up helpful info.

 

What is a Learner’s License?

6lstjgpo car 625x300 19 January 22

A Learner’s License (LL) is a temporary driving permit issued by the RTO (Regional Transport Office). It allows you to learn to drive, under supervision, before you take the full driving test for a Permanent Driving License. It’s valid for 6 months, and yes, it’s mandatory before applying for a permanent license.

 

Who Can Apply?

 

To get a Learner’s License in India, you must:

  • Be 16 years or older for gearless two-wheelers (up to 50cc) with parental consent
  • Be 18 years or older for other vehicles (cars, motorcycles with gears, etc.)
  • Know basic traffic rules and signs
  • Have valid identity and address proof

 

Documents Required

 

You’ll need to submit the following:

  1. Age Proof (any one)
    • Aadhaar Card
    • Birth Certificate
    • PAN Card
    • Class 10 Certificate
  2. Address Proof (any one)
    • Aadhaar Card
    • Voter ID
    • Passport
    • Utility bill (electricity/gas/water)
  3. Passport-size photographs
  4. Form 1 (Physical fitness declaration)

 

How to Apply for a Learner’s License Online

wwwwqq

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has made things super simple with the Parivahan website. Here’s how to apply online:

Step-by-step process:
 

  1. Visit https://sarathi.parivahan.gov.in
  2. Select your State/UT from the dropdown
  3. Click on “Apply for Learner’s License”
  4. Choose “Submit Application” → “Continue”
  5. Fill in your details (name, address, DOB, vehicle class)
  6. Upload documents and photographs
  7. Book your test slot (for Learner’s License test)
  8. Pay fees online (₹150–₹350 approx., depending on state)
  9. Attend an online or in-person test
     

Once you pass the test, your Learner’s License is issued digitally, and you can download it!

 

How to Apply for a Learner’s License Offline

 

If you prefer the traditional route, you can simply visit your local RTO and follow these steps:

  1. Collect and fill Form 2 from the RTO or download from Parivahan Portal
  2. Submit documents and passport-size photos
  3. Pay the required fee at the RTO counter
  4. Book a slot for the written test
  5. Appear for the test on the selected date

If you pass, your Learner’s License will be issued on the spot or sent to your registered address.

 

What is the Learner’s License Test?

7j46c2bg car 625x300 19 January 22

It’s a basic multiple-choice quiz to test your understanding of:

  • Road signs
  • Traffic rules
  • Driving etiquette
  • Safety regulations

You’ll need to score a minimum passing mark (usually 60–70%) to get your LL.

 

Good news: Some states allow this test online, which means you can take it from home!

 

Important Tips Before Applying

 

  • Double-check documents before uploading
  • Keep your Aadhaar-linked mobile number handy for OTP verification
  • If you fail the test, you can reappear after a short gap (usually 7 days)
  • During the Learner’s License period:
    • You must not drive alone
    • Display a red "L" board on your vehicle
    • Always drive with a person who holds a valid permanent license

 

Final Thoughts

 

Getting your Learner’s License is easy and hassle-free, especially if you follow the online process. It’s a brief yet crucial journey that sets you on the path to responsible driving. Happy learning and happy driving! 

# driver license# DL# learners' licence# rto# Regional Transport Office (RTO)# Regional Transport Office# car# Cars# carandbike daily# Feature# Opinion# Blogview# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • As many as 58 citizen-centric services related to driving license, vehicle registration, and transfer of ownership can now be availed online with the help of Aadhaar authentication on voluntary basis.
    MoRTH Makes 58 RTO Services Online Based On Aadhaar Authentication
  • Here are a few forms that you need to know about when it comes to the sale and purchase of used cars.
    Buying Used Cars: What are RTO Forms 28, 29, 30 and 35 Used For?
  • Earning your driver's license is a life-changing ordeal but it comes with great responsibility. Therefore, one has to undergo a driving test to get a drivers license which can be a little overwhelming for some people. Here are some tips to keep in mind before going for a driving test.
    Going for a Driving Test: Know How to Perform Well!
  • Following several fires involving electric scooters, the Transport Ministry has issued new guidelines for electric two-wheelers. The new rules will include safety clearance from local fire departments, carrying fire extinguishers, and 'Fire Safe' certification.
    Exclusive: Fire Safe Stickers To Extinguishers On-Board, New Rules For Electric Two-Wheelers
  • Transport Department has extended the validity of learner's driving licenses expiring on March 31 by two months till May 31, 2022.
    Delhi Government Extends Validity Of Learner's Licenses Till May 31

Latest Articles

  • Applying for a Learner’s License in India is now simple and hassle-free – just gather your documents, apply online via Parivahan or at your nearest RTO, clear a quick test on traffic rules, and you’re ready to start driving with your L-plate
    How to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)
  • Here is a look at the safest cars on sale in India as tested by Global NCAP
    Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAP
  • Since its launch in India in 2015, the Creta has firmly established itself as the segment favourite. We look back at all generations of Hyundai's much-loved SUV.
    Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A Decade
  • Here is a look at the safest cars on sale in India as tested by Bharat NCAP.
    Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP
  • Here are five essential tips we recommend you follow during the Monsoon season
    5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon Season
  • A litre-class motorcycle is a coveted choice for many riders, and India offers a wide range of options. Here, we highlight the most affordable models available.
    Top 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India
  • Cruise control was once a staple feature in bigger and premium motorcycles, but has trickled down its way to smaller segments.
    Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control
  • Probably one of the most important decisions you will make during your new car purchase process is about whether to make a full payment or opt for EMIs. In this article, we help you make the right choice.
    Buying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?
  • Scooters are perhaps the most convenient – and most widely accessible – form of personal transportation for the Indian masses. We list out five of the cheapest scooters on sale in India today.
    Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In India
  • Seat heights on this list begin as low as 737 mm and go up to 795 mm.
    Top 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
  • Home
  • Articles
  • car
  • How to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)