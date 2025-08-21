How to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)

Whether you’re a student excited to drive your first scooty or a working professional planning to buy your first car, getting a Learner’s License (LL) is your first official step toward becoming a legal driver in India. But don’t worry — the process isn’t as complicated as it seems. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to apply for a Learner’s License in India, both online and offline. No technical jargon, no confusing terms — just straight-up helpful info.

What is a Learner’s License?

A Learner’s License (LL) is a temporary driving permit issued by the RTO (Regional Transport Office). It allows you to learn to drive, under supervision, before you take the full driving test for a Permanent Driving License. It’s valid for 6 months, and yes, it’s mandatory before applying for a permanent license.

Who Can Apply?

To get a Learner’s License in India, you must:

Be 16 years or older for gearless two-wheelers (up to 50cc) with parental consent

Be 18 years or older for other vehicles (cars, motorcycles with gears, etc.)

Know basic traffic rules and signs

Have valid identity and address proof

Documents Required

You’ll need to submit the following:

Age Proof (any one) Aadhaar Card

Birth Certificate

PAN Card

Class 10 Certificate Address Proof (any one) Aadhaar Card

Voter ID

Passport

Utility bill (electricity/gas/water) Passport-size photographs Form 1 (Physical fitness declaration)

How to Apply for a Learner’s License Online

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has made things super simple with the Parivahan website. Here’s how to apply online:

Step-by-step process:



Visit https://sarathi.parivahan.gov.in Select your State/UT from the dropdown Click on “Apply for Learner’s License” Choose “Submit Application” → “Continue” Fill in your details (name, address, DOB, vehicle class) Upload documents and photographs Book your test slot (for Learner’s License test) Pay fees online (₹150–₹350 approx., depending on state) Attend an online or in-person test



Once you pass the test, your Learner’s License is issued digitally, and you can download it!

How to Apply for a Learner’s License Offline

If you prefer the traditional route, you can simply visit your local RTO and follow these steps:

Collect and fill Form 2 from the RTO or download from Parivahan Portal Submit documents and passport-size photos Pay the required fee at the RTO counter Book a slot for the written test Appear for the test on the selected date

If you pass, your Learner’s License will be issued on the spot or sent to your registered address.

What is the Learner’s License Test?

It’s a basic multiple-choice quiz to test your understanding of:

Road signs

Traffic rules

Driving etiquette

Safety regulations

You’ll need to score a minimum passing mark (usually 60–70%) to get your LL.

Good news: Some states allow this test online, which means you can take it from home!

Important Tips Before Applying

Double-check documents before uploading

Keep your Aadhaar-linked mobile number handy for OTP verification

If you fail the test, you can reappear after a short gap (usually 7 days)

During the Learner’s License period: You must not drive alone Display a red "L" board on your vehicle Always drive with a person who holds a valid permanent license



Final Thoughts

Getting your Learner’s License is easy and hassle-free, especially if you follow the online process. It’s a brief yet crucial journey that sets you on the path to responsible driving. Happy learning and happy driving!