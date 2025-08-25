VIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And Benefits

For many car buyers in India, choosing a vehicle doesn’t end with the model, variant, or colour. The number plate is just as important—especially if you’re eyeing a VIP or fancy registration number. From 0001 to 9999, these so-called “golden numbers” have become a status symbol, often associated with luxury cars, celebrities, and business tycoons.

But here’s the good news—you don’t have to own a Lamborghini to get a VIP number. Anyone can apply for one, as long as they’re willing to pay the extra cost. Let’s break down everything you need to know – pricing, application process, and benefits.

Cost of VIP / Fancy Car Number Plates in India

The price of a fancy number plate in India depends on how “special” the number is. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has categorised them into different series with fixed fees.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

Single-digit VIP numbers (0001, 0009, 0005) → Rs1 lakh to Rs5 lakh (depending on state RTO auctions)

Popular numbers (0786, 1111, 9999, 7777, 1234) → Rs25,000 to Rs1 lakh

Other attractive numbers (1000, 5050, 8008, 6006) → Rs10,000 to Rs25,000

Semi-fancy numbers (like ending with 22, 33, 44, etc.) → Rs5,000 to Rs10,000

Important: Prices vary by state. For example, in Delhi, the number “0001” may cross Rs20 lakh in an auction, while in smaller states it may cost under Rs5 lakh.

How to Apply for a VIP Number Plate in India

The government has made the process simple and online. Here’s how you can do it:

Visit the official MoRTH portal → https://parivahan.gov.in Register/Login → Enter your details like name, mobile, and Aadhaar-linked information. Choose your RTO and state → VIP numbers are allotted state-wise. Pick your fancy number → Check availability in the online list. Bid/Auction (if needed) → For highly demanded numbers like 0001, you’ll have to participate in an online auction. Make the payment → Pay online via debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking. Get the allotment letter → Once successful, you’ll receive a confirmation, which you can submit to your RTO for registration.

Timeline: Usually, the allotment process takes 3–7 working days. For auctioned numbers, it may take longer.

Benefits of Having a VIP Number Plate

Why do people spend lakhs just for a number? Here are a few reasons:

Status Symbol – A VIP number stands out instantly, especially on luxury cars.

Easy Recall – Numbers like 0007 or 9999 are easier to remember.

Resale Value – Some fancy numbers can be transferred or even sold separately.

Personal Touch – Many people pick numbers related to birthdays, lucky digits, or religious significance.

Things to Keep in Mind

You can’t use the VIP number until it’s officially registered with your RTO.

If you sell your car, you can apply to retain and transfer the number to your new vehicle.

Driving with an unapproved or fake fancy plate can lead to heavy fines.

Final Thoughts

Owning a VIP car number plate in India isn’t just for celebrities—it’s open to everyone, as long as you follow the process and pay the fees. From Rs5,000 to over Rs20 lakh, there’s a range of options depending on your budget and how exclusive you want your number to be.

So, whether you’re buying your first car or upgrading to a luxury ride, remember: sometimes, the number plate turns as many heads as the car itself. Which number do you fancy?