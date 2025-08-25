VIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And Benefits

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
VIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsRenault Kiger Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6.30 LakhMahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: All 999 Units Booked In MinutesNew TVS e-Scooter India Launch On August 28; Likely To Be Named Orbiter2025 Bajaj Dominar Review: Is It Still Relevant?
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Renault Kiger Launched: Design, Features & Prices revealed Citroen Basalt AT: Long Term Test Report. Pros and cons, efficiency and moreCitroen Basalt AT: Long Term Test Report. Pros and cons, efficiency and more
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault New KigerVinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMercedes-Benz GLC EVAudi Q6 E-Tron
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1Yamaha New YZF R1M
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
VIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP

5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

VIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And Benefits

When you are getting your pride and joy, a little splurge on its identity is an experience. So here's everything you need to know about VIP and fancy car number plates in India – from costs and application process to the benefits of owning a unique registration number.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 25, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Fancy number plates in India can range from Rs 5,000 to over Rs 20 lakh, depending on demand and state auctions
  • Apply online via the official Parivahan portal with easy steps for booking or bidding on your desired number
  • Benefits include status symbol, easy recall, resale value, and a personalized identity for your car

For many car buyers in India, choosing a vehicle doesn’t end with the model, variant, or colour. The number plate is just as important—especially if you’re eyeing a VIP or fancy registration number. From 0001 to 9999, these so-called “golden numbers” have become a status symbol, often associated with luxury cars, celebrities, and business tycoons.

Whats App Image 2025 08 25 at 11 34 41 2

But here’s the good news—you don’t have to own a Lamborghini to get a VIP number. Anyone can apply for one, as long as they’re willing to pay the extra cost. Let’s break down everything you need to know – pricing, application process, and benefits.

 

Cost of VIP / Fancy Car Number Plates in India

 

The price of a fancy number plate in India depends on how “special” the number is. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has categorised them into different series with fixed fees.

Chat GPT Image Aug 25 2025 11 27 29 AM

Here’s a quick breakdown:

  • Single-digit VIP numbers (0001, 0009, 0005) → Rs1 lakh to Rs5 lakh (depending on state RTO auctions)
  • Popular numbers (0786, 1111, 9999, 7777, 1234) → Rs25,000 to Rs1 lakh
  • Other attractive numbers (1000, 5050, 8008, 6006) → Rs10,000 to Rs25,000
  • Semi-fancy numbers (like ending with 22, 33, 44, etc.) → Rs5,000 to Rs10,000

 

Important: Prices vary by state. For example, in Delhi, the number “0001” may cross Rs20 lakh in an auction, while in smaller states it may cost under Rs5 lakh.

 

How to Apply for a VIP Number Plate in India

Whats App Image 2025 08 25 at 11 34 41 1

The government has made the process simple and online. Here’s how you can do it:

  1. Visit the official MoRTH portal → https://parivahan.gov.in
  2. Register/Login → Enter your details like name, mobile, and Aadhaar-linked information.
  3. Choose your RTO and state → VIP numbers are allotted state-wise.
  4. Pick your fancy number → Check availability in the online list.
  5. Bid/Auction (if needed) → For highly demanded numbers like 0001, you’ll have to participate in an online auction.
  6. Make the payment → Pay online via debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking.
  7. Get the allotment letter → Once successful, you’ll receive a confirmation, which you can submit to your RTO for registration.

Timeline: Usually, the allotment process takes 3–7 working days. For auctioned numbers, it may take longer.

 

Benefits of Having a VIP Number Plate

Whats App Image 2025 08 25 at 11 36 22

Why do people spend lakhs just for a number? Here are a few reasons:

  • Status Symbol – A VIP number stands out instantly, especially on luxury cars.
  • Easy Recall – Numbers like 0007 or 9999 are easier to remember.
  • Resale Value – Some fancy numbers can be transferred or even sold separately.
  • Personal Touch – Many people pick numbers related to birthdays, lucky digits, or religious significance.

 

Things to Keep in Mind

Whats App Image 2025 08 25 at 11 34 41
  • You can’t use the VIP number until it’s officially registered with your RTO.
  • If you sell your car, you can apply to retain and transfer the number to your new vehicle.
  • Driving with an unapproved or fake fancy plate can lead to heavy fines.

 

Final Thoughts

Whats App Image 2025 08 25 at 11 32 02

Owning a VIP car number plate in India isn’t just for celebrities—it’s open to everyone, as long as you follow the process and pay the fees. From Rs5,000 to over Rs20 lakh, there’s a range of options depending on your budget and how exclusive you want your number to be.

So, whether you’re buying your first car or upgrading to a luxury ride, remember: sometimes, the number plate turns as many heads as the car itself. Which number do you fancy?

# fancy number plate# fancy number# registration certificate# registration certificates# registration certificate in India# rto# number retention# number plate in india# car# Cars# New Cars# Opinion# Previews# Cover Story# Feature
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Applying for a Learner’s License in India is now simple and hassle-free – just gather your documents, apply online via Parivahan or at your nearest RTO, clear a quick test on traffic rules, and you’re ready to start driving with your L-plate
    How to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)
  • As many as 58 citizen-centric services related to driving license, vehicle registration, and transfer of ownership can now be availed online with the help of Aadhaar authentication on voluntary basis.
    MoRTH Makes 58 RTO Services Online Based On Aadhaar Authentication
  • Here are a few forms that you need to know about when it comes to the sale and purchase of used cars.
    Buying Used Cars: What are RTO Forms 28, 29, 30 and 35 Used For?
  • Brij Mohan, 42, an advertising professional residing in Chandigarh, paid a whopping Rs. 15.44 lakh for the special number CH-01- CJ-0001. The number will be used for his new Honda Activa, which was bought for around Rs. 71,000.
    Chandigarh Man Pays Rs. 15.44 Lakh To Buy Fancy Number For His Honda Activa
  • Following several fires involving electric scooters, the Transport Ministry has issued new guidelines for electric two-wheelers. The new rules will include safety clearance from local fire departments, carrying fire extinguishers, and 'Fire Safe' certification.
    Exclusive: Fire Safe Stickers To Extinguishers On-Board, New Rules For Electric Two-Wheelers

Latest Articles

  • Applying for a Learner’s License in India is now simple and hassle-free – just gather your documents, apply online via Parivahan or at your nearest RTO, clear a quick test on traffic rules, and you’re ready to start driving with your L-plate
    How to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)
  • Here is a look at the safest cars on sale in India as tested by Global NCAP
    Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAP
  • Since its launch in India in 2015, the Creta has firmly established itself as the segment favourite. We look back at all generations of Hyundai's much-loved SUV.
    Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A Decade
  • Here is a look at the safest cars on sale in India as tested by Bharat NCAP.
    Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP
  • Here are five essential tips we recommend you follow during the Monsoon season
    5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon Season
  • A litre-class motorcycle is a coveted choice for many riders, and India offers a wide range of options. Here, we highlight the most affordable models available.
    Top 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India
  • Cruise control was once a staple feature in bigger and premium motorcycles, but has trickled down its way to smaller segments.
    Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control
  • Probably one of the most important decisions you will make during your new car purchase process is about whether to make a full payment or opt for EMIs. In this article, we help you make the right choice.
    Buying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?
  • Scooters are perhaps the most convenient – and most widely accessible – form of personal transportation for the Indian masses. We list out five of the cheapest scooters on sale in India today.
    Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In India
  • There are many countries across the world where you can drive with your Indian driving license, however the period for which it is allowed may vary
    Countries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving License
  • Home
  • Articles
  • car
  • VIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And Benefits