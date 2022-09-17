  • Home
  • News
  • MoRTH Makes 58 RTO Services Online Based On Aadhaar Authentication

MoRTH Makes 58 RTO Services Online Based On Aadhaar Authentication

As many as 58 citizen-centric services related to driving license, vehicle registration, and transfer of ownership can now be availed online with the help of Aadhaar authentication on voluntary basis.
authorBy PTI
1 mins read
17-Sep-22 11:17 AM IST
MoRTH Makes 58 RTO Services Online Based On Aadhaar Authentication banner

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Saturday said that providing such services in a contactless and faceless manner would go a long way in saving critical time of citizens while easing their compliance burden.

Consequently, the footfall at the regional transport offices (RTOs) is likely to significantly reduce, which would lead to greater efficiency in their functioning.

The online services for which a citizen is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication on voluntary basis includes -- application for Learner License, issue of duplicate Driving License and renewal of Driving License for which test of competence to drive is not required.

Further, the issue of International Driving Permit, change of address in Conductor License, application for Transfer of ownership of motor vehicle among others are also included among online services for which a citizen is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication on voluntary basis.

According to the notification issued by the ministry on September 16, any person who does not have Aadhaar number may avail such service in physical form by establishing the identity by submitting an alternative document physically with respective Authority as per CMVR 1989.

Related Articles
MoRTH Makes 58 RTO Services Online Based On Aadhaar Authentication
MoRTH Makes 58 RTO Services Online Based On Aadhaar Authentication
13 hours ago
MoRTH Announces New Rules For Foreign Registered Vehicles Plying In India
MoRTH Announces New Rules For Foreign Registered Vehicles Plying In India
12 days ago
Nitin Gadkari Eyes Making Green Hydrogen Available at $1 Per Kilo - Report
Nitin Gadkari Eyes Making Green Hydrogen Available at $1 Per Kilo - Report
26 days ago
Vehicle Recalls Soar In FY2021-2022; Grow Almost Four-Fold
Vehicle Recalls Soar In FY2021-2022; Grow Almost Four-Fold
2 months ago

Top trending

1Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh