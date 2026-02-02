Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Protection Amid Long Waiting Periods

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price protection scheme for its customers who have booked new vehicles and are waiting for deliveries. According to the brand, it currently has 1.75 lakh pending bookings which is more than the usual number seen every month. The brand has said that since the supply the vehicles is taking time, it will ensure that prices will not be increased for customers when the cars are eventually delivered.

“We are trying to balance our production to make all our models based on the bookings so that our customers don’t have to wait for longer time”, Maruti Suzuki said in a press statement. Due to rising commodity prices there has been talk of vehicle prices going up in the near future but this latest step from the company will give some peace of mind to customers who have already made their bookings. Maruti says it is currently operating at 10 days network stock out of which 6 to 7 days are related to vehicle in transit.

In another initiative to boost sales, the brand has announced a new loyalty program for existing owners who wish to upgrade to cars like Invicto, Grand Vitara and Victoris. Though exact details of the program have not been shared, the cars mentioned above will come with additional benefits in case you are an existing Maruti Suzuki owner.