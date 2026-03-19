Honda Plans Third Production Line At Tapukara, Capacity To Cross 20 Lakh Units
- Third production line to be operational from 2028
- Tapukara plant production capacity aimed at 20 lakh units
- New line will enable Rajasthan plant to yield 6.70 lakh units annually
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced plans to set up a third production line at its second manufacturing facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan. The new line is expected to be operational by 2028 and will add an annual production capacity of 6.70 lakh units, taking the plant’s total capacity to over 20 lakh units.
Also Read: car&bike Awards 2026: Honda CB125 Hornet Is The Commuter Motorcycle Of The Year
The Tapukara facility began operations in July 2011 with an initial capacity of 6 lakh units, which was doubled to 12 lakh units within a year. Currently, the plant has an annual production capacity of 13 lakh units, which is expected to rise slightly to 13.4 lakh units by March 2027.
To support the new production line, HMSI stated that it will invest Rs 1,500 crore to acquire 74,000 square metres of land adjacent to the existing facility. The upcoming line will be designed to manufacture a mix of 125cc and 160cc scooters and motorcycles, with flexibility in production depending on demand. The new line is also claimed to generate around 2,000 additional jobs.
Also Read: Honda CB 125 Hornet Review: Gunning For Gold!
Alongside this development, HMSI also mentioned that it is working on increasing capacity across its other manufacturing plants. Once all planned expansions are completed, Honda’s total annual production capacity in India is expected to grow from the current 62.5 lakh units to around 80 lakh units by 2028.
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