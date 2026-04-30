Oben Rorr Evo Launched At Rs 1 Lakh

Electric two-wheeler firm Oben Electric has expanded its motorcycle offering with the launch of the new Rorr Evo in India at an introductory price of Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom). The introductory prices are valid for the first 10,000 units, with prices to subsequently be hiked to Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries are set to commence from June 2026, with bookings currently open.

Also read: New Oben Electric Bike Teased Ahead of Launch





Compared to the Rorr EZ currently on sale, the Rorr Evo gets a sportier design with sharper body panels and a projector headlamp setup up front with an LED DRL eyebrow. Under the skin, the Rorr Evo continues to use Oben’s ARX platform suspended by a telescopic fork up front and an adjustable mono shock at the rear. It also features 10 litres of storage split between a storage cubby built into the faux fuel tank and under the seat. The Rorr Evo will be available in four colours - Pulse Red, Neutron Blue, Magnetic Black and Photon White.

Also Read: Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Launched at Rs. 1.27 Lakh





The motorcycle has a seat height of 780 mm, 200 mm of ground clearance and can wade through 230 mm of water.



On the powertrain front, the motorcycle gets a new in-house developed electric motor, developing a peak 9 kW of power paired with a single-stage chin drive system to send power to the wheel. Oben claims the motorcycle develops 250 Nm of torque at the wheels and will hit a top speed of 110 kmph. The electric motor is paired with a 3.4 kWh LFP battery offering an IDC range of up to 180 km and a real-world range of up to 150 km.



As for charging, the Rorr Evo gets a built-in charger and can also be fast charged from 0-80 per cent in just 90 minutes using the Oben Plug fast charger.



In terms of features, the Rorr Evo gets kit such as a 5-inch TFT digital instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation and OTA support, Bluetooth connectivity, ride modes, a reverse mode, Unified Brake Assist (UBA), Driver Alert System (DAS), all-LED lighting and app-based telematics functions. Speaking of the ride modes, the Evo gets four ride modes - Eco, Road Havoc and SmartIQ - the latter claims to use AI to help calculate and determine range based on the rider’s inputs.