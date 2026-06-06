2026 Tata Tiago And Tiago iCNG Review: Budget Hatch Offers Premium Appeal

Almost a decade. That’s how long it has been since Tata Motors first introduced the Tiago in India. Over the years, the hatchback received a few updates, but never a comprehensive facelift. That changes now. The new Tata Tiago gets a sharper exterior design, a refreshed cabin, more technology, and added convenience features. But are these changes enough to give the Tiago a genuinely more premium feel, or do they look good on paper? Let’s find out.

Design & Styling

Sleek and sharp are the two words that best describe the new Tata Tiago. The flashy chrome elements are gone, replaced by piano-black trim, which gives the hatchback a cleaner, more modern look. In fact, the front-end design feels quite similar to the updated Altroz.

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Like many new cars, the Tiago also gets the connected lighting look at the front and rear. Personally, I think Tata could have skipped that trend, but the inclusion of LED headlamps and LED DRLs makes it easier to overlook. That said, projector headlamps would have been a more useful addition.

The Tiago also gets fog lamps now, although they're available only on the petrol version. If you opt for the iCNG, you miss out on them. The top-spec petrol Creative and Creative+ trims get 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, while the top-spec CNG Creative has to make do with 14-inch steel wheels with covers.

The dual-tone paint options with a black roof are also exclusive to the petrol models.

On the plus side, both fuel options get the chrome door handle garnish and the new Varanasi Vibrance, Pangong Pulse and Sobo Surge colour choices, which do add a touch of freshness and premium appeal.

Interior & Cabin Features

The cabin, too, has received its fair share of updates, in fact, more than the exterior. There is a minimalistic theme here with tones and textures of grey that look premium and chic. The dashboard is all new and features a fabric layer that adds a unique touch. However, Tata is still using hard plastic for the rest of the panels, which could have been replaced with soft plastic material. So, while the fit is nice, finishing could have been better. Having said that, you do get automatic climate control.

The carmaker has further taken inspiration from the Altroz in designing the seats too, which come with extra thigh support for better comfort. I even like the ergonomics of the car. I am a huge, 5.9-feet-tall person, and despite that, finding the right position for me was not a challenge. The centre console too has been designed well, offering two wide rubber pads to place your smartphone, one of them being the wireless charger. There are two Type-C ports, two cup holders as well and a central armrest with some storage.

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However, the space in the rear seat is not the best. At least not for someone of my size and stature. It can accommodate two adults with ease, but a third one will be a tight squeeze. Having said that, the fact that now you get rear AC vents and a 65W Type-C port is a big plus.

Now the standard petrol model offers you a boot space of about 242 litres, and that’s decent. However, the Tiago iCNG is not bad. You get dual cylinder tech, which liberates about 100-110 litres of boot space, which is decent enough for a cabin bag and a backpack.

Infotainment & Tech

Now, with the last update, the Tiago range did get the 10.25-inch touchscreen unit; however, now Tata has added a bunch of extra features, including iRA connected car tech. You also get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, offering seamless connection.

Also Read: 2026 Tata Tiago Variant-Wise Features, Prices Detailed

There is also the new island-style digital cluster. While I like the layout of the information on the screen, the digital readout could have been a bit more modern. Also, the unit itself is a bit disproportionate to the main touchscreen unit, and that makes it look like an afterthought.

Interestingly, in the Pure variant, which is just above the base model, the digital island cluster comes with integrated Bluetooth, along with audio controls on the steering wheel. Which means you can connect your smartphone to the cluster to play music, without the need for an infotainment system. It's an interesting concept that I did not get to experience, but I would love to witness it soon.

Safety

The 2026 Tiago also takes a big leap when it comes to safety. Now you get 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX, 3-point seatbelt with reminder for all and reverse parking sensors for all as standard. Go up the variant line-up, and you will get Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) with Traction Control, Hill Hold Control, iTPMS, and rear-view camera. Having said that, I love the fact that now you also get Tata’s very useful 360-degree view cameras from the Creative variant and above, along with blind spot view cameras.

Powertrain & Performance

Mechanically, the Tiago remains largely unchanged. Tata’s entry-level hatchback continues with the familiar 1.2-litre petrol engine, which also powers the iCNG variants. Producing 85 bhp and 113 Nm, the three-cylinder motor carries its characteristic hum, but it remains a lively unit. It’s not particularly quick, though it builds speed progressively and cruises comfortably once up to pace.

I also quite liked the 5-speed manual gearbox. Shifts are smooth and precise, without the clunkiness often associated with Tata gearboxes. The clutch is light too, making the Tiago easy to live with in city traffic.

For those seeking the convenience of an automatic, Tata offers an AMT. It’s not the smoothest or quickest transmission around and can feel a bit sluggish, but it serves its purpose. What bothered me more was the rotary gear selector. It isn’t particularly responsive, and there were instances where shifting between Drive, Neutral, and Reverse took more than one attempt. A conventional gear lever would have been a better solution.

The Tiago iCNG, meanwhile, remains the only factory-fitted CNG hatchback in its segment to offer an AMT. While that sounds impressive on paper, the combination feels noticeably less responsive owing to the reduced output of 75 bhp and 96 Nm. The shifts are quite delayed. The system waits for the needle to almost hit 4000 rpm before upshifting, while you are sitting there waiting for the time to pass. Yes, there are paddle shifters, but I did not feel any major difference in the car's responsiveness.

If your priority is simply getting from point A to point B without working the clutch in bumper-to-bumper traffic, the AMT delivers that convenience. Personally, though, I’d happily trade that convenience for the sharper responses and better drivability of the manual.

Dynamics & Comfort

The Tiago continues with its capable handling, while offering a comfortable ride. The car soaks in all the small bumps and undulations with great ease, and it’s only the big ones that manage to create any kind of discomfort inside the cabin. The steering feel is good, but Tata could have gone for a more compact design.

The Tiago also handle really well, especially with the bigger 15-inch wheels on the top-spec model. The stability wavered ever so slightly in the CNG model, which had the 14-inch steel wheels, but it’s not a deal-breaker by any means.

Price & Verdict

The 2026 Tata Tiago is priced from Rs. 4.70 lakh to Rs. 7.85 lakh for the petrol variants, while the iCNG range starts at Rs. 5.80 lakh and goes up to Rs. 8.55 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

At these prices, the Tiago continues to offer strong value. Standard 6 airbags, a 10.25-inch infotainment system from the Pure+ trim, a 360-degree camera with blind-spot view, and connected car tech are features rarely seen in this segment. The availability of a factory-fitted CNG kit on higher variants, along with the option of an AMT, further broadens its appeal.

Put simply, the Tiago feels more modern, more feature-rich, and better equipped than before. If you're looking for a well-rounded first car or a practical second car for the family, it remains one of the strongest options in its class.

Photos: Vaibhav Dhanawade