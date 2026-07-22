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Simple Energy To Unveil Its First Family Electric Scooter On September 2

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Jul 22, 2026, 03:22 PM
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Simple Energy To Unveil Its First Family Electric Scooter On September 2
Key Highlights
  • Simple Energy to foray into the family e-scooter segment.
  • Developed in-house with a focus on practicality and everyday usability.
  • Full specifications to be announced on September 2.

Simple Energy has announced that it will unveil its first family-oriented electric scooter on September 2, broadening its product portfolio beyond performance-focused offerings. The new model likely to be called ‘Arrive’ and has been developed entirely in-house and is designed for everyday commuting. While technical details remain under wraps, Simple Energy claims the new offering will combine practicality, modern technology and ease of use to appeal to a wider audience.

Simple Arrive family scooter carandbike unveil 1

Simple's new family-oriented scooter builds on the company's experience with the Simple One and the recently introduced Simple Ultra, both of which have been positioned as performance-oriented electric scooters. Simple Energy is also among the first Indian manufacturers to develop heavy rare earth-free electric motors for commercial production and currently offers a lifetime warranty on its motor and battery.

Also Read: Simple Energy Patents New Electric Scooter

With most major EV manufacturers already competing in the family scooter segment, the new model is expected to help Simple Energy strengthen its presence in the broader electric two-wheeler market. The company will reveal the scooter's specifications, features and pricing at its official debut on September 2.

# Simple Energy# Simple Arrive# Simple One electric scooter# Simple Energy electric two-wheeler# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# carandbike daily

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