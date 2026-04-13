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Simple Energy Expands Presence To 70 Showrooms In India

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Apr 13, 2026, 02:11 PM
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Simple Energy Expands Presence To 70 Showrooms In India
Key Highlights
  • Simple Energy now has close to 70 dealerships across India
  • The company recently opened 5 new showrooms
  • Simple Energy plans to expand to 100 dealerships soon

Simple Energy has been steadily expanding its dealership network across India in recent months. Currently, the company has close to 70 outlets across more than 38 cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Agra, Goa, Vijaywada, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, Chennai, and Siliguri, among others. The company had originally targeted expansion to 90 showrooms by March 2026. In the next few months, Simple Energy plans to expand to Nagpur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and other cities.

Also Read: Simple Energy Expands Eastern India Presence With Siliguri Store

Simple ONE Gen2 4

“This expansion of Simple Stores marks a key step in strengthening our pan-India presence. By growing our footprint across North East and western India, we are enhancing accessibility and building a stronger service network for our customers. Our scooters are engineered for long range and high performance, delivering reliable, anxiety-free rides for everyday commuting. As we scale towards 100 stores across India, we remain focussed on making electric mobility practical, dependable and widely accessible,” said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO of Simple Energy.

Also Read: Simple Energy Patents New Family Electric Scooter

Simple Store Siliguri m1

The new Simple Stores, as they are called, are said to promise a customer-centric layout, offering what the company calls is an immersive brand experience. The stores showcase a wide range of products from the Simple Energy line-up, including the newly-launched Simple One Gen 2, which is now offered in two battery variants. The 4.5 kWh battery variant offers an IDC range of 236 km, and the 5 kWh battery variant promises an IDC range of 265 km.

Also Read: Simple One Gen 2 First Ride Review

Simple ONE Gen2 7

The 4.5 kWh battery variant is priced from Rs. 1,69,999 (Ex-showroom Bengaluru) and the 5 kWh battery variant is priced from Rs. 1,77,999 (Ex-showroom Bengaluru). The Simple OneS Gen 2, offering an IDC range of 190 km, is priced at Rs. 1,49,999 (Ex-showroom Bengaluru).

# Simple Energy# Simple Energy electric scooter# Simple One Gen 2# Simple Energy showroom# Simple Energy dealership network# Bikes# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers

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