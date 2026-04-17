Simple Energy Ultra Electric Scooter Launched in India; Claims 400 Km Range

Bengaluru-based Simple Energy has launched its latest electric scooter, the Ultra, in India at a sticker price of ₹2.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is part of the company’s Gen 2 portfolio and marks its fourth addition to its portfolio. With the Ultra, Simple Energy is targeting customers seeking a high-performance electric scooter that also offers lots of range.

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Positioned as a long-range electric scooter, the Simple Ultra is powered by a 6.5 kWh battery pack and claims an IDC-certified range of up to 400 km on a single charge, making it the highest-range electric scooter currently on sale in India. Performance-wise, the scooter capable of accelerating from 0-40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds, while the top speed is rated at 115 kmph.

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This also makes it the second fastest scooter in the brand’s lineup, sitting just below the Simple One (5 kWh variant). On the features front, the Simple Ultra comes equipped with four levels of traction control, along with a seven-inch digital rider’s display. The scooter is aimed at buyers looking for a mix of performance, technology, and extended riding range.

Also Read: Simple Energy Expands Presence To 70 Showrooms In India

With bookings already started earlier this year, Simple will commence deliveries of the Ultra shortly. In terms of retail network, Simple Energy currently has close to 70 touchpoints across India, which includes cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, and Goa. Furthermore, the company has also confirmed expansion plans to open new outlets in Nagpur, Ranchi, and Bhubaneswar in the coming months.