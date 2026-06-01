India May Soon Introduce Isobutanol-Blended Diesel

The transition to ethanol-blended petrol has already raised concerns among owners of older vehicles. Now, reports indicate that India could soon mandate the blending of isobutanol with diesel as part of efforts to strengthen energy security and cut carbon emissions.

Isobutanol is a biofuel derived from ethanol. It offers a higher energy density and is less corrosive than ethanol, while also helping to reduce emissions from diesel engines.



Also Read: How to Get a PUC Certificate Online

India is already looking to increase ethanol blending in petrol in the near future.

According to V. Umashankar, Secretary at the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the government is seriously considering mandating isobutanol-blended diesel later this year.Research and trials are already being carried out by Bharat Petroleum, with early results said to be encouraging. Officials believe the move could have a significant impact on India’s energy security, particularly because diesel consumption in the country is nearly twice that of petrol.

The government has also asked the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to study flex-fuel engines capable of running on 100 per cent isobutanol. In addition, existing diesel engines will be evaluated to assess their performance with isobutanol-blended diesel.



Source: Livemint