Bajaj Adventure Motorcycle Spotted Testing in India; Launch Expected by 2027
- Launch likely by the first quarter of 2027.
- Likely to share its powertrain with the Pulsar N250.
- Features long-travel suspension, a 19/17-inch wheel setup and dual-purpose tyres.
Bajaj Auto appears to be working on a long-awaited entry into the trending adventure motorcycle space. A heavily camouflaged test mule has been spotted on Indian roads, offering the clearest indication of the brand developing a new dual-sport motorcycle.
At first glance, the motorcycle ticks all the right boxes for a purpose-built dual-sport. It features a tall beak-style front fender, a slim and upright fuel tank section, and a long single-piece seat designed for both on-road comfort and off-road mobility. While the front end looks completely new, the rear section carries familiar Pulsar design cues, including the split LED taillight setup. An upswept exhaust further adds to its rugged adventure-ready stance.
Also Read: New Bajaj Pulsar N160 Variant Launched At Rs. 1.22 Lakh
With underpinnings leaning towards dual-sport intentions, the test mule was equipped with long-travel suspension, with a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock with linkage at the rear. It rides on spoke wheels that appear to be 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear—a favoured setup for touring and light off-road capability.
While there is no information on the technical specs or cycle parts, from the looks of it, the engine casing suggests the bike could be powered by a 250cc single-cylinder motor borrowed from the Pulsar N250 with a different tune. Interestingly, the test bike was seen alongside a Pulsar N250, which further suggests the shared powertrain. The Pulsar N250’s motor is capable of churning out 24.1bhp and 21.5 Nm, which can be a ballpark figure for the upcoming dual-sport motorcycle.
Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400z Price Slashed By Rs 14,000
Based on the proportions and silhouette of the test mule, the motorcycle appears to be close to the production-ready stage. If that is the case, one can expect Bajaj to introduce the motorcycle by late 2026 or the first quarter of 2027. In terms of segment classification, the upcoming motorcycle might be targeted at the Hero Xpulse 210 or the more premium and capable KTM 390 Enduro space.
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