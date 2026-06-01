Tata Safari EV Spied Testing; Debut Likely In 2026

Tata Motors' heavy push into the Indian EV market looks set to continue with a host of new models. Aside from the already confirmed Sierra EV and the all-new Avinya electric SUV, Tata also looks to be readying an all-electric derivative of the Safari. The electric Safari could arrive as early as late 2026, with Tata previously confirming that it would launch at least two new nameplates in India in 2026. Reports suggest the production spec Avinya is expected to arrive early next year.

Also read: Tata Sierra EV Launch Confirmed For July-September Quarter; 2 New Nameplates Coming In 2026



The heavily camouflaged test mule was spotted on Indian roads recently. While only visible from the rear, the housing for the rear electric motor can be clearly seen under the vehicle. Given that the Safari shares its platform with the Harrier, the Safari EV too is expected to be rear-wheel drive as standard with an option for a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain on top variants. Battery sizes are also expected to mirror the Harrier EV's, which comes with 65 kWh and 75 kWh options. Range, however, is expected to be lower than on the Harrier given the Safari’s slightly larger dimensions and the additional weight, in part because it is a three-row SUV.

Also read: 2026 Tata Tiago Variant-Wise Features, Prices Detailed



Cosmetically, not much is visible with the basic elements, such as the connected tail lamps and lower secondary lights on the bumper edges, all unchanged from the ICE Safari. The camouflage on the wheels suggests that the EV will get its own unique alloy wheels for improved aerodynamics.

On the tech front, the Safari EV is expected to get all the bells and whistles from the Harrier EV, including a 14.5-inch QLED touchscreen, JBL Black audio system, powered front seats with ventilation, powered boss mode, digital rear-view mirror, panoramic sunroof and more.

Also read: New Tata Tiago, Tiago EV Launched In India

The Safari EV will be a direct rival to the Mahindra XEV 9S.

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