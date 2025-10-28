One of Tata’s most anticipated launches of the year, the all-new Tata Sierra, will launch in India on November 25. The launch comes more than five years after Tata first previewed the iconic nameplate as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo, with an updated Sierra EV concept following in 2023 and the near-production internal production SUV being unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.



The final production-spec models are expected to remain close to the final near-production concepts previously unveiled, with the ICE and EVs getting some styling differences from each other. These include changes to the grille, with the ICE model featuring a black-finished grille compared to the EV’s body-coloured enclosed grille.



Inside, the Sierra is set to be tech-loaded as well, with up to three displays mounted across the dashboard fascia, including a dedicated co-driver display in select variants. It’s also expected to benefit from a lot of shared tech with its siblings as well, including Level 2 ADAS functions, 360-degree cameras and more.



On the powertrain front, the Sierra is expected to debut Tata’s new Hyperion 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with the diesel SUV likely to use the familiar 2.0-litre turbo-diesel mill also used in the Harrier and Sierra.

No confirmed details are available for the Sierra EV’s powertrains, though it could share powertrain components with the likes of the Curvv EV and Harrier EV.