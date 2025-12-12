Nissan Entry MPV Design To Be Unveiled On December 18

Nissan will provide the first look at its upcoming B-MPV (read entry MPV) on December 18 ahead of its expected launch in 2026. The new MPV is expected to share its underpinnings with the Renault Triber and has been spied testing on Indian roads on several occasions.



Also read: Nissan MPV Based On Triber Platform: All We Know So Far



Going by the spy images and the teasers shared by Nissan, the B-MPV is set to receive its own unique front fascia design, though the overall proportions are set to be in line with the Renault MPV. The Nissan MPV is expected to measure in just below the 4 metre mark while featuring a stepped roof design to ensure adequate headroom in all rows of seating.



Also Read: Nissan’s Entry-Level MPV Confirmed For India Launch Early In 2026

Speaking of the fascia, images of the test mule and teasers suggest the presence of a large grille flanked by neatly integrated swept-back headlamps and large C-shaped trim elements lower down on the bumper. The teaser also suggests a flowing design to the MPV with the A-pillar’s rake neatly integrated into the design. Towards the rear, expect the MPV to get a unique design for the tailgate to stand out from its platform sibling.



Also Read: Nissan Magnite AMT Launched With CNG Kit, Prices Start At Rs. 6.88 lakh

The interior, too, could get design differences over its platform sibling, though some of the tech and features are expected to be shared.



Also Read: Nissan Tekton Name Confirmed For Upcoming C-Segment SUV; Set For India Launch Mid-2026

Mechanically, the MPV is likely to adopt the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine from the Triber. The unit develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque in the Triber and is offered with manual and AMT gearbox options.



Prices are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2026, though we expect it to command a marginal premium over the Renault Triber.