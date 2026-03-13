BMW M2 CS Comes To India; 530bhp, RWD But In Available In Limited Number

The new BMW M2 CS sits at a very interesting point in the Bavarian carmaker’s performance hierarchy. The badge itself needs a bit of decoding first. In BMW speak, CS stands for Competition Sport. That places it neatly between a standard M car and the hardcore CSL machines. In other words, it’s the sweet spot. Think of it as the closest thing to a road-going race car you can buy without stepping into full-blown motorsport territory.

Under the hood sits a familiar but significantly angrier engine, a 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six derived from the same family that powers the BMW M4 GT3 Evo race car. In this application, it produces a mighty 530bhp and nearly 650Nm. That’s a healthy jump of 50bhp and 50Nm over the standard BMW M2 and places it right in the territory of the bigger BMW M4 Competition.

The engine delivers its peak power at around 6,250rpm and keeps pulling all the way to a screaming 7,200rpm redline. Where a ‘normal’ turbo engine often runs out of breath early, this one still loves to rev all the way past 7,000rpm mark. BMW claims a 0–100 km/h sprint of 3.8 seconds. If you account for the one-foot rollout method, that drops to about 3.5 seconds. And the M2 CS will also blast from 0–200kmph in just 11.7 seconds before eventually topping out at a claimed 302kmph.

Unlike earlier M2, the M2 CS does not get a manual gearbox. Instead, it uses BMW’s eight-speed automatic transmission. The upside, however, is that every single one of those 530 horses goes exclusively to the rear wheels. Helping keep all that power in check is a race-derived differential on the rear axle. Buyers can also opt for M-specific carbon-ceramic brakes if they want some serious stopping power.

Compared to the standard M2, this version is around 30 kilograms lighter. BMW achieves that through extensive use of CFRP, or carbon fibre reinforced plastic. You see it on the roof, the boot lid, which also features an integrated ducktail spoiler crafted from the same material, the rear diffuser, mirror caps and even parts of the cabin, like the centre console also use lightweight carbon fibre components. The interior continues the performance theme. The biggest visual and functional upgrade comes in the form of M Carbon bucket seats. These lightweight seats feature illuminated CS logos and provide significantly more lateral support for spirited driving.

The CS branding appears throughout the cabin as well — on the doors, centre console and even the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. The steering wheel itself also features lightweight carbon-fibre paddle shifters, adding to the motorsport vibe. Despite its weight-saving focus, the cabin hasn’t been stripped bare. The M2 CS still retains plenty of creature comforts expected in a modern performance coupe.

As for availability, the M2 CS will be produced in limited numbers. That’s typical for BMW’s CS models and usually means strong demand from collectors and enthusiasts alike. Pricing is expected to reflect that exclusivity. While the regular M2 in India sits around the Rs 1.2-crore mark, the CS version is likely to command somewhere in the Rs 1.5–1.6 crore bracket. And honestly, for a compact coupe delivering over 500bhp, rear-wheel drive theatrics and serious track credibility, that starts to make a lot of sense.