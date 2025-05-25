Login
New BMW M2 CS Unveiled At Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2025

Full details on the more performance-focused M2 variant will be revealed in the coming week.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 25, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Technical specifications to be revealed on May 28
  • Expected to be lighter and more powerful than the regular M2
  • Styling tweaks include tweaks to the grille and new ducktail spoiler

Aside from the Concept Skytop, BMW also unveiled a rather surprising second model at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2025. The German carmaker pulled the covers off the new M2 CS, a lighter, more performance-focused derivative of the second-gen M2. However, there is a catch: so far, BMW has only shared images of the new M2 CS with full technical specifications still under wraps at least until May 28.

 

Also read: 2025 BMW M2 Launched In India At Rs 1.03 Crore
 

BMW M2 CS 1

On the design front, it's the smaller details that set the M2 CS apart from its standard counterpart. At first glance, the fascia looks to be completely unchanged from the standard M2, though a closer look reveals a single slat within the kidney grille to allow more air into the engine bay as well as wider openings in the central air dam and square side vents.

 

Also Read: BMW M2 Updated: Gets More Power, Revised Tech

 

BMW M2 CS 2

Down the sides, it's the new M4 CS inspired alloy wheels that will grab your eye, while around the back, the biggest giveaway of this being the M2 CS is the integrated ducktail spoiler. The spoiler is much more prominent than in the standard M2, and there is also red highlighted M2 CS badging on the bootlid. The rear bumper, too, gets some minor tweaks, and we expect the exhaust to be a titanium unit in keeping with the CS’ weight-shaving mentality.

 

Also read: BMW Speedtop Concept Revealed: 8 Series-Based Shooting Brake To Enter Limited Production
 

The sole image of the cabin doesn't reveal much, though we expect BMW to offer a range of paid lightweighting options from the regular M2 as standard on the CS.

BMW M2 CS 3

Also read: BMW Motorrad Concept RR Previews Next-Generation Sports Bike
 

Powertrain details remain under wraps, though we expect BMW to offer an uprated version of the 3.0-litre in-line six engine from the standard M2. Power is expected to be sent to the rear wheels only, though it remains to be seen if there will be a manual gearbox on offer. 

