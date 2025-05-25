New BMW M2 CS Unveiled At Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2025
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on May 25, 2025
Highlights
- Technical specifications to be revealed on May 28
- Expected to be lighter and more powerful than the regular M2
- Styling tweaks include tweaks to the grille and new ducktail spoiler
Aside from the Concept Skytop, BMW also unveiled a rather surprising second model at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2025. The German carmaker pulled the covers off the new M2 CS, a lighter, more performance-focused derivative of the second-gen M2. However, there is a catch: so far, BMW has only shared images of the new M2 CS with full technical specifications still under wraps at least until May 28.
Also read: 2025 BMW M2 Launched In India At Rs 1.03 Crore
On the design front, it's the smaller details that set the M2 CS apart from its standard counterpart. At first glance, the fascia looks to be completely unchanged from the standard M2, though a closer look reveals a single slat within the kidney grille to allow more air into the engine bay as well as wider openings in the central air dam and square side vents.
Also Read: BMW M2 Updated: Gets More Power, Revised Tech
Down the sides, it's the new M4 CS inspired alloy wheels that will grab your eye, while around the back, the biggest giveaway of this being the M2 CS is the integrated ducktail spoiler. The spoiler is much more prominent than in the standard M2, and there is also red highlighted M2 CS badging on the bootlid. The rear bumper, too, gets some minor tweaks, and we expect the exhaust to be a titanium unit in keeping with the CS’ weight-shaving mentality.
Also read: BMW Speedtop Concept Revealed: 8 Series-Based Shooting Brake To Enter Limited Production
The sole image of the cabin doesn't reveal much, though we expect BMW to offer a range of paid lightweighting options from the regular M2 as standard on the CS.
Also read: BMW Motorrad Concept RR Previews Next-Generation Sports Bike
Powertrain details remain under wraps, though we expect BMW to offer an uprated version of the 3.0-litre in-line six engine from the standard M2. Power is expected to be sent to the rear wheels only, though it remains to be seen if there will be a manual gearbox on offer.
