BMW Speedtop Concept Revealed: 8 Series-Based Shooting Brake To Enter Limited Production

At the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2025, BMW unveiled a hard-top derivative of the 2024 Concept Skytop, the Concept Speedtop. The new three-door shooting brake concept, like its targa-styled sibling, has been confirmed to enter limited production with 70 units to be manufactured.

On the design front, the Concept Speedtop shares much the same design as its open top sibling from 2024 with the shark nose design, trademark BMW kidney grille and slim light clusters. The biggest change, however, comes to the roofline with the Skytop’s targa-style roof, rear butteress and flat rear deck replaced by an extended estate-style roofline ending in a sharply raked rear windshield.

The extended roofline also brings with it changes to the glass house with the addition of large rear side windows behind the doors. The extended roof features a visible spine that runs along its length – like on the Skytop and Speedtop’s bonnet. The extended roofline ends in a neatly integrated roof-mounted spoiler.

The boot itself features a unique two-layer design with a hard cover dividing the space into two sections. An interesting design detail, however, is that the Speedtop features LED wraparound lighting within the boot, which is separated from the cabin via a fixed rear bulkhead. The cabin itself offers seating for two with small storage shelves built into the rear bulkhead to store small bags. The cabin design has not changed from the standard 8 Series, but as with the Skytop, the Speedtop makes extensive use of leather across surfaces.

As with the Skytop, BMW says that the Concept Speedtop is fitted with its ‘most powerful V8 engine.’ Full specifications have not been revealed, though we expect the powertrain to share much with the production 8 Series.