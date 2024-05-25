BMW Concept Skytop Roadster Unveiled; To Be Showcased At The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2024

BMW has revealed the new Concept Skytop, an open-top roadster concept that will make its public debut at the upcoming Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The one-off creation looks to share much with the BMW 8 Series with the overall proportions and the interior sharing much in common.

Skytop concept features a Targa-inspired design.

Coming to the design, the Skytop features a shark nose front end reminiscent of the Z8. The fascia is characterized by a wide and angular interpretation of the BMW kidney grille flanked by sleek headlamps. The sculpted bonnet features a notable horseshoe vent with a central spine extending towards the windshield. Moving to the sides, the concept features a distinct lack of door handles – replaced by small fins on top of the doors.

Removeable roof is wrapped in leather.

The rear section features a Targa-inspired design with raised buttresses behind the cabin connected by a body panel. The large rear deck is angled downward towards the rear and also features a prominent spine running down the centre. A subtle boot lip spoiler, thin slit-like tail lights and twin exhaust round out the exterior design.

Rear deck is angled downwards and features a prominent central spine.

Inside the cabin, the overall look is the same as in the brand’s current 8 Series with a cockpit layout that has changed very little though uniquely almost all soft touch surfaces are finished in a single colour. A digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering while a free-standing infotainment screen is positioned atop the centre console – the concept does not get the newer curved displays from newer BMW models. The steering too looks to be out of the BMW M parts bin. Given the similarity of the interior, it would not be a stretch to say that the new concept is based on the current 8 Series.

Cabin design is unchanged from the standard 8 Series.

BMW says that the Skytop is powered by a V8 engine though no output figures have been mentioned.