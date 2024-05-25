Login
BMW Concept Skytop Roadster Unveiled; To Be Showcased At The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2024

Two-seat roadster borrows design elements from the likes of the BMW Z8 and the classic 503.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 25, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • One-off concept to be showcased at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2024
  • Design borrows elements from older BMW roadsters and sportscars
  • Cabin shares much with the BMW 8 Series

BMW has revealed the new Concept Skytop, an open-top roadster concept that will make its public debut at the upcoming Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The one-off creation looks to share much with the BMW 8 Series with the overall proportions and the interior sharing much in common.

 

Also read: BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition Launched At Rs 46.90 Lakh 
 

BMW Concept Skytop 1

Skytop concept features a Targa-inspired design.

 

Coming to the design, the Skytop features a shark nose front end reminiscent of the Z8. The fascia is characterized by a wide and angular interpretation of the BMW kidney grille flanked by sleek headlamps. The sculpted bonnet features a notable horseshoe vent with a central spine extending towards the windshield. Moving to the sides, the concept features a distinct lack of door handles – replaced by small fins on top of the doors.

 

Also Read: BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.9 Lakh

 

BMW Concept Skytop 2

Removeable roof is wrapped in leather.

 

The rear section features a Targa-inspired design with raised buttresses behind the cabin connected by a body panel. The large rear deck is angled downward towards the rear and also features a prominent spine running down the centre. A subtle boot lip spoiler, thin slit-like tail lights and twin exhaust round out the exterior design.

BMW Concept Skytop 4

Rear deck is angled downwards and features a prominent central spine.

 

Also Read: BMW M4 Competition Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.53 Crore

 

Inside the cabin, the overall look is the same as in the brand’s current 8 Series with a cockpit layout that has changed very little though uniquely almost all soft touch surfaces are finished in a single colour. A digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering while a free-standing infotainment screen is positioned atop the centre console – the concept does not get the newer curved displays from newer BMW models. The steering too looks to be out of the BMW M parts bin. Given the similarity of the interior, it would not be a stretch to say that the new concept is based on the current 8 Series.

 

Also Read: BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 62.60 Lakh

 

BMW Concept Skytop 3

Cabin design is unchanged from the standard 8 Series.

 

BMW says that the Skytop is powered by a V8 engine though no output figures have been mentioned.

# BMW# BMW Concept roadster# BMW Skytop concept# BMW Concept Skytop# Cars
