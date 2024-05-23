Login
BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition Launched At Rs 46.90 Lakh

Bookings for the 220i M Sport Shadow edition are open now, and it will be produced in limited numbers.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Available in Alpine White and Skyscraper Grey exterior shades.
  • Gets blacked-out treatment on the exterior and interior.
  • Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine.

Following the launch of the X3 M Sport Shadow Edition, BMW has now launched the 220i M Sport Shadow Edition. The 220i in this edition goes on sale in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 46.90 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the Shadow edition of the 2 Series Gran Coupe is Rs 3 lakh more expensive than the standard model. The brand says that it will be producing this edition at the Chennai plant and will be a limited-run model. Bookings are exclusively available at the BMW online shop starting May 23, 2024. 

 

Also Read: BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.9 Lakh

 

BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition 1

The Shadow edition is based on the 220i M Performance Edition which was launched last year. 

 

The 220i M Sport Shadown Edition features a range of cosmetic tweaks in the form of blacked-out elements on the exterior of the car. It gets a blacked-out kidney grille, darkened inlays within the adaptive LED headlights, a black boot-lip spoiler and floating BMW hub caps for the wheels. The special edition is available in two exterior colours - Alpine White and Skyscraper Grey. As with the standard 2 Series M Sport already on sale the Shadow Edition also gets the M Sport package as standard, which entails M badging on the side gills, the M Aerodynamics package, and M badging on the key with black inserts. 

 

Also Read: BMW M4 Competition Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.53 Crore

 

BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition 2

The Shadow Edition brings blacked-out elements to the exterior and interior. 

 

On the inside, this edition is equipped with sports seats for the first row, replete with electric adjustment and memory function and exclusive Illuminated Berlin interior trim for the cabin. Moreover, it gets a carbon-finish to the gear selector and ambient lighting with six selectable colours. The choice of upholstery combinations includes black and oyster. 

 

Also Read: BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 62.60 Lakh

 

On the feature front, the Shadow Edition is equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay, Parking Assist with a rearview camera, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof a head-up display and more. Safety features include six airbags, attentive assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC), and more.

 

The BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 177 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. The engine is mated with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. 

 

As for its rivals, the BMW 220i M Sport goes up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine in the Indian market. 

# BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition# BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition launched# BMW 220i M Sport# 220i M Sport Shadow Edition# BMW India# BMW Cars# Cars# Cars
