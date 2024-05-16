BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.9 Lakh
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on May 16, 2024
Highlights
- BMW has launched the X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition in India.
- Priced at Rs 74.9 lakh (ex-showroom).
- Powered by the same 2.0-litre, turbo-diesel engine as the standard X3 xDrive 20d.
BMW India has launched a special edition variant of the X3 named the Shadow Edition. Based on the xDrive20d M Sport variant, it is priced at Rs 74.9 lakh (ex-showroom), Rs 1.4 lakh more expensive than the standard SUV. This version features a range of cosmetic tweaks and comes with BMW Driving Assistant as standard.
It is offered in two colour options- M Carbon Black (pictured above) and M Brooklyn Grey
The X3 Shadow edition gets a range of blacked-out elements on the outside such as its kidney grille, window surrounds, roof rails and tailpipes. It is offered in two colour options- M Carbon Black and M Brooklyn Grey. The SUV comes with 19-inch Y-spoke M alloy wheels. Customers can also choose to opt for the Black Edition Package which adds a rear spoiler, M side strip and M side logo, all painted in black. Another package that can be opted for is the Carbon Edition Package with additional elements such as its gear lever and entry sill finished in carbon fibre.
The SUV comes with BMW Driving Assistant as standard
On the inside, the SUV sports Leather Vernasca upholstery which can be had in two shades- Mocha and Black with M Stitching. Aside from the features on the standard X3 xDrive20d M Sport, the SUV also comes with BMW Driving Assistant with Lane Change Warning with Blind Spot Assistant, Rear Crossing Traffic Warning and Rear Collision Prevention.
On the powertrain front, the SUV is equipped with a 2.0-litre, turbo-diesel engine that produces 188 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
