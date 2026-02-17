logo
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Variants, Features, Specifications Explained

Key Highlights
  • Base Delta is only offered with 49 kWh battery pack
  • Zeta and Alpha available with 61 kWh battery
  • Level 2 ADAS offered on top spec trim

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the e Vitara, the carmaker’s first EV for India, following its launch in global markets in 2025. For now, the company has only announced starting prices for the e Vitara that too with the BaaS model. Priced from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), battery rental starts at Rs 3.99 per km. Order books are now open online and at Nexa dealerships, with the booking amount set at Rs 21,000.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara m4

For India, the e Vitara is offered with the same two battery pack options as the international-spec. This includes a 49 kWh and 61 kWh, across three variants: Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The larger battery is offered on the top two trims, while the Delta comes with the smaller pack. While we wait for full prices to be announced, here’s a detailed look at what each variant offers.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Delta (Base)

Battery Pack: 49 kWh

Range: 440 km (claimed)

Power: 142 bhp and 193 Nm

  • LED projector headlamps
  • Auto headlamps
  • Follow-me-home headlamps
  • 3-Point Matrix rear lamps
  • 18-inch alloy wheels with aero garnish
  • Black wheel arch extensions
  • Black side mouldings
  • Acoustic & IR cut windshield
  • Green glass (front, rear, back door)
  • Roof end and quarter spoiler
  • Shark fin antenna
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators
  • Front variable intermittent wipers
  • Rear wiper and washer
  • Electric rear demister
  • Soft-touch dual-tone interior
  • 10.1-inch infotainment system
  • 10.25-inch MID
  • Front armrest with storage
  • Glovebox lamp
  • Front and rear door pockets
  • Front cup holders
  • Rear centre armrest with cup holder
  • Bottle holders (all doors)
  • Flat-floor luggage board
  • Shopping bag hook
  • Fabric seats
  • Two-spoke steering wheel (synthetic leather)
  • LED cabin lamps and boot lamp
  • Automatic climate control
  • PM2.5 air filter
  • Rear AC vents
  • Sliding and reclining rear seats
  • 40:20:40 split rear backrest
  • Adjustable headrests
  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • Suzuki Connect connected services
  • Power steering
  • Keyless entry
  • Push start-stop
  • Auto up/down power windows
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Steering-mounted controls
  • Rear seat reminder
  • 7 airbags
  • ISOFIX mounts
  • ABS with EBD and brake assist
  • ESP
  • Hill hold control
  • Tyre pressure monitoring system
  • Electronic parking brake
  • Front and rear parking sensors (no camera)
  • Day/night IRVM
  • AVAS
  • Immobiliser
  • Multi-collision braking
  • Type-2 AC charging inlet
  • CCS2 DC charging inlet
  • 3kW portable charger
  • 7.4kW wall box charger
  • Drive modes (Eco/Normal/Sport)
  • Snow mode
  • Multi-level regenerative braking

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara m19

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Zeta (Mid-spec)

Battery Pack: 61 kWh

Range: 543 km (claimed)

Power: 172 bhp and 193 Nm

Features (In Addition to Delta)

  • Luggage parcel shelf
  • Wireless charger
  • Infinity speakers (without subwoofer)
  • Front and rear parking sensors with camera assist
  • Wireless charger
  • Enhanced interior trim elements

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara m39

Maruti e Vitara: Alpha (Top-Spec)

Battery Pack: 61 kWh

Range: 543 km (claimed)

Power: 172 bhp and 193 Nm

  • Adaptive High Beam System (AHS)
  • LED fog lamps
  • Dual-tone exterior finish
  • Dark green glass (all doors)
  • Synthetic leather + fabric seats
  • Ventilated front seats (front)
  • 10-way power adjustable driver seat
  • Fixed glass sunroof
  • Infinity premium sound system with subwoofer
  • Instrument panel tweeter speakers
  • 360-degree camera
  • Level 2 ADAS
  • Blind spot monitoring
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Lane keep assist
  • Forward collision warning
  • Emergency braking
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • Connected & Smart Features
  • Alexa connectivity
  • Smartwatch connectivity
  • Junction view and lane guidance
  • Trip planning with charging stations
  • Integrated digital display app

