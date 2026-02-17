Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Variants, Features, Specifications Explained

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the e Vitara, the carmaker’s first EV for India, following its launch in global markets in 2025. For now, the company has only announced starting prices for the e Vitara that too with the BaaS model. Priced from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), battery rental starts at Rs 3.99 per km. Order books are now open online and at Nexa dealerships, with the booking amount set at Rs 21,000.

For India, the e Vitara is offered with the same two battery pack options as the international-spec. This includes a 49 kWh and 61 kWh, across three variants: Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The larger battery is offered on the top two trims, while the Delta comes with the smaller pack. While we wait for full prices to be announced, here’s a detailed look at what each variant offers.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Delta (Base)

Battery Pack: 49 kWh

Range: 440 km (claimed)

Power: 142 bhp and 193 Nm

LED projector headlamps

Auto headlamps

Follow-me-home headlamps

3-Point Matrix rear lamps

18-inch alloy wheels with aero garnish

Black wheel arch extensions

Black side mouldings

Acoustic & IR cut windshield

Green glass (front, rear, back door)

Roof end and quarter spoiler

Shark fin antenna

Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators

Front variable intermittent wipers

Rear wiper and washer

Electric rear demister

Soft-touch dual-tone interior

10.1-inch infotainment system

10.25-inch MID

Front armrest with storage

Glovebox lamp

Front and rear door pockets

Front cup holders

Rear centre armrest with cup holder

Bottle holders (all doors)

Flat-floor luggage board

Shopping bag hook

Fabric seats

Two-spoke steering wheel (synthetic leather)

LED cabin lamps and boot lamp

Automatic climate control

PM2.5 air filter

Rear AC vents

Sliding and reclining rear seats

40:20:40 split rear backrest

Adjustable headrests

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Suzuki Connect connected services

Power steering

Keyless entry

Push start-stop

Auto up/down power windows

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Steering-mounted controls

Rear seat reminder

7 airbags

ISOFIX mounts

ABS with EBD and brake assist

ESP

Hill hold control

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Electronic parking brake

Front and rear parking sensors (no camera)

Day/night IRVM

AVAS

Immobiliser

Multi-collision braking

Type-2 AC charging inlet

CCS2 DC charging inlet

3kW portable charger

7.4kW wall box charger

Drive modes (Eco/Normal/Sport)

Snow mode

Multi-level regenerative braking

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Zeta (Mid-spec)

Battery Pack: 61 kWh

Range: 543 km (claimed)

Power: 172 bhp and 193 Nm



Features (In Addition to Delta)



Luggage parcel shelf

Wireless charger

Infinity speakers (without subwoofer)

Front and rear parking sensors with camera assist

Wireless charger

Enhanced interior trim elements

Maruti e Vitara: Alpha (Top-Spec)

Battery Pack: 61 kWh

Range: 543 km (claimed)

Power: 172 bhp and 193 Nm

