Tata Punch EV Long Term Review: Small EV With A Big-Hearted Personality
- The 35kWh battery pack was good enough for a 250-270kms range
- Driving dynamics and ride quality are the strongest USP
- Punch EV Facelift will be launched on 20 February
I’ve never owned a pet. But after living with the Tata Punch EV for a couple of months, I finally understand what it must feel like to have a Golden Retriever in your life. Loyal. Cheerful. Always up for the job. And surprisingly supportive. The Punch EV has been my daily companion through a rather chaotic phase — including a house shift. It doubled up as a city commuter, a luggage hauler, a grocery van, and occasionally, a stress-relief machine. This review also comes at an interesting time. The facelifted Punch is already here, and the Punch EV update is around the corner. Which makes this the perfect moment to pause, reflect, and separate the enduring strengths from the fixable flaws.
Tata Punch EV Long-Term Review: The Way It Drives
Also Read: Tata Punch EV Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Launch
The single strongest attribute of the Punch EV is its drivability. On paper, 120 horsepower may not sound outrageous. In practice, it feels exactly like 120 horsepower should in a compact car. Immediate torque delivery, smooth linear acceleration, and an eagerness that catches you off guard the first few times you prod the accelerator.
This is the kind of car India needed years ago, a car that’s compact, genuinely quick, easy to thread through traffic, and yet entertaining enough to make you look forward to an empty stretch of road. In city traffic, it feels light on its feet. The steering is predictable, visibility is excellent, and the instantaneous torque makes gap selection effortless. On the highway, it holds triple-digit speeds without feeling strained.
Spend time with it, and you begin to realise how rare this formula is: small footprint, strong performance, and smooth EV refinement wrapped into one approachable package. If Tata does anything with the facelift, it should be to preserve this character. Maybe dial up the engagement slightly. Maybe sharpen throttle response or add a hint more punch (pun not intended). But do not dilute the essence. This car’s personality lies in how it moves.
Tata Punch EV Long-Term Review: Ride Quality
Here’s an honest admission — the Punch EV has spoiled me. Its suspension tuning is remarkably well-judged. Speed breakers are dismissed without drama. Broken patches are absorbed with maturity. Even poorly surfaced urban roads are handled with composure that feels one segment above. So after daily driving it, stepping into other cars made me take on the obstacle as carefree as I used to in the Punch EV, until I realised, I was no longer in the Punch EV.
Also Read: Tata Punch EV Facelift To Be Launched On February 20
This is not a floaty setup, but a very solid one. It’s controlled, pliant, and confidence-inspiring. The weight of the battery pack mounted low in the chassis helps stability, and the car feels planted over undulations. If Tata’s engineers are listening, they need to know that they have aced this ride quality for India and need to retain this exact philosophy with the new one.
Tata Punch EV Long-Term Review: Real-World Range
Tata claims a 421 km range. As always, laboratory numbers and Indian driving conditions are two separate universes. The 35kWh battery pack, under normal mixed usage, delivered between 250 and 270 km in the real world. For urban users, that’s more than adequate. Daily commutes, errands, and even occasional intercity runs are comfortably manageable. However, there’s nuance here.
The final 20 per cent of the state of charge tends to deplete more quickly than expected. Instead of a gradual, predictable drop, the last stretch can feel abrupt. That’s when range anxiety creeps in, even if the earlier part of the discharge curve felt linear. In EV ownership, battery management software is as important as battery size. The next iteration could benefit from a more linear discharge pattern and improved range prediction accuracy.
Also Read: Tata Punch Sales Cross 7 Lakh Units
Or I could be a bit ambitious and wish that this platform with the larger 45kWh or even 55kWh pack from Tata’s EV portfolio make its way to the new Punch EV. That would transform the Punch EV from “very good city EV” to “segment disruptor.”
Tata Punch EV Long-Term Review: The Glitches
No long-term relationship is flawless. Our test car had a few niggles that need addressing. The air-conditioning system, on multiple occasions, randomly increased cabin temperature despite the display showing otherwise. It was a software glitch where the display showed the set temperature, but there was warm air from the vents.
Secondly, the GPS had an issue where Android Auto navigation occasionally misjudged the car’s position at low speeds, placing the vehicle icon several hundred metres off the actual road. In dense urban traffic – especially in an unknown place – that’s more than an inconvenience; it meant missed exits.
And third, the right paddle shifter was physically loose. It was dangling but was still functional. And a rear door rubber seal had begun to come off and would occasionally catch between the door upon closing. And there were mild rattles from the rear seat area over broken roads.
Also Read: Car Sales January 2026: Six Marutis in Top 10, But Tata Nexon Takes Top Spot
Now, to be clear, these were specific to our test unit and may not be a systemic failure seen in other cars. But in a segment where first-time EV buyers are evaluating reliability perceptions carefully, fit-and-finish and software polish matter enormously.
The facelift must focus not just on cosmetic updates, but on tightening quality control and software robustness.
Tata Punch EV Long-Term Review: Conclusion
When the Punch EV was launched a few days ago, its pricing and positioning initially made it seem dangerously close to the Nexon EV, making its elder sibling appear more value for money. But after spending time with the Punch EV, I realised that it's not true (to a great extent). The Punch EV is compact in footprint, making it ideal for congested urban environments. Yet it offers enough practicality for small families, decent boot space for everyday use, and the feature set expected at this price point.
More importantly, it drives differently from the Nexon EV. Lighter, more agile, and arguably more playful. It doesn’t exist as a cheaper alternative but rather fills a niche, where it is a compact urban EV that doesn’t feel compromised.
India’s EV ecosystem is still evolving. Charging infrastructure is improving but remains inconsistent across regions. In that environment, cars like the Punch EV play a crucial bridging role. It makes EV ownership approachable. It removes intimidation from the equation. It injects fun into the conversation. Yes, the facelift should improve battery management. The software refinement and quality control must be sharper. But the fundamentals, drivability, ride comfort, and ease of use are all solid.
The Tata Punch EV is not trying to overshadow the Nexon EV. But offers compact proportions, strong performance for its size, mature ride quality, and enough real-world range to satisfy urban users. Most importantly, it has character. With thoughtful improvements in its upcoming update, this could become one of the most complete small EVs in India.
Pictures By Tanmay Varthak
Related News
Research More on Tata Punch EV
Popular Tata Models
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 11.12 - 16.75 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.59 - 10.54 Lakh
- Tata
AltrozEx-showroom Price₹ 6.3 - 10.51 Lakh
- Tata
Tiago EVEx-showroom Price₹ 8.89 - 13.8 Lakh
- Tata
NexonEx-showroom Price₹ 7.32 - 14.7 Lakh
- Tata
HarrierEx-showroom Price₹ 12.89 - 25.25 Lakh
- Tata
SafariEx-showroom Price₹ 13.29 - 25.96 Lakh
- Tata
TigorEx-showroom Price₹ 5.49 - 8.74 Lakh
- Tata
Tigor EVEx-showroom Price₹ 15.07 Lakh
- Tata
TiagoEx-showroom Price₹ 4.57 - 7.82 Lakh
- Tata
Nexon EVEx-showroom Price₹ 14.49 - 20.06 Lakh
- Tata
Curvv EVEx-showroom Price₹ 20.31 - 25.82 Lakh
- Tata
Tiago NRGEx-showroom Price₹ 6.68 - 8.1 Lakh
- Tata
Harrier EVEx-showroom Price₹ 24.93 - 35.07 Lakh
- Tata
CurvvEx-showroom Price₹ 9.66 - 18.85 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- BMW New X3Expected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-16
- Volkswagen Tayron R-LineExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-16
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Tata New Punch EVExpected Price₹ 14 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-20
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-07
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-13
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Skoda New Kushaq 2026Expected Price₹ 11 - 19 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-21
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-01
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 10, 2026January 2026 Auto Retail Up 17.61% YoY At 27.22 Lakh Units: FADA ReportFADA reports 17.61% YoY growth in January 2026 auto retail at 27.22 lakh units, driven by strong rural demand, two-wheeler surge and positive dealer outlook for the coming months.3 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Feb 10, 2026BYD Atto 3 Evo Unveiled: 443 Bhp AWD EV With Up To 470 KM RangeBYD adds a second motor to the Atto 3, bumping torque to 560 Nm while the FWD standard model switches to RWD.1 min read
- Mahindra Introduces Remote Service Vans For EVs In DelhiNew service to enable service at doorstep for Mahindra’s range of electric SUVs.1 min read
- CEAT CrossRad Dual-Purpose Tyre Review: Tested Across Highways, Heat and GhatsA cross-country ride from Delhi NCR to Mumbai on my BMW G 310 GS made me appreciate just how critical good rubber is, especially when the journey throws everything at you.5 mins read
- Continental Launches CrossContact A/T2 Tyres In The Indian Market3 mins read
- Tata Motors And Stellantis Sign MoU To Expand Collaboration On Manufacturing And EngineeringThe two brands have been in a 50:50 joint venture for the last 2 decades via Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL).1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 10, 2026Tata Punch EV Long Term Review: Small EV With A Big-Hearted PersonalityWith the new Punch EV Facelift just around the corner, we decided to take a look at what it excels at and what could be improved.6 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 4, 2026Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Review: Sensible Flagship For IndiaVolkswagen has introduced a made-in-India flagship SUV that offers space, comfort, performance, and German driving finesse in a practical three-row package. But is the Tayron R-Line good enough?6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 2, 2026TVS NTorq 150 Road Test Review: Bigger, Better & More Efficient!We test the new TVS NTorq 150 out in the real world to get a sense of what it offers in terms of performance, dynamics and fuel economy.7 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 21, 2026Tata Punch Facelift Review: New Turbo Engine; Same Old SoulWith the update, the Tata Punch facelift retains its character of being a healthy runabout, which is perfect for Indian roads. But have these changes made it any better?7 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 17, 2026Bajaj Chetak C25 First Ride Review: Basic, Likeable E-Scooter For First-Time RidersThe Chetak C25, in quite a few ways, is poles apart from the larger and more powerful 30 and 35 Series models, but in its mannerisms, it is very much a Chetak.8 mins read