Tata Punch EV Long Term Review: Small EV With A Big-Hearted Personality

I’ve never owned a pet. But after living with the Tata Punch EV for a couple of months, I finally understand what it must feel like to have a Golden Retriever in your life. Loyal. Cheerful. Always up for the job. And surprisingly supportive. The Punch EV has been my daily companion through a rather chaotic phase — including a house shift. It doubled up as a city commuter, a luggage hauler, a grocery van, and occasionally, a stress-relief machine. This review also comes at an interesting time. The facelifted Punch is already here, and the Punch EV update is around the corner. Which makes this the perfect moment to pause, reflect, and separate the enduring strengths from the fixable flaws.

Tata Punch EV Long-Term Review: The Way It Drives

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Launch

The single strongest attribute of the Punch EV is its drivability. On paper, 120 horsepower may not sound outrageous. In practice, it feels exactly like 120 horsepower should in a compact car. Immediate torque delivery, smooth linear acceleration, and an eagerness that catches you off guard the first few times you prod the accelerator.

This is the kind of car India needed years ago, a car that’s compact, genuinely quick, easy to thread through traffic, and yet entertaining enough to make you look forward to an empty stretch of road. In city traffic, it feels light on its feet. The steering is predictable, visibility is excellent, and the instantaneous torque makes gap selection effortless. On the highway, it holds triple-digit speeds without feeling strained.

Spend time with it, and you begin to realise how rare this formula is: small footprint, strong performance, and smooth EV refinement wrapped into one approachable package. If Tata does anything with the facelift, it should be to preserve this character. Maybe dial up the engagement slightly. Maybe sharpen throttle response or add a hint more punch (pun not intended). But do not dilute the essence. This car’s personality lies in how it moves.

Tata Punch EV Long-Term Review: Ride Quality

Here’s an honest admission — the Punch EV has spoiled me. Its suspension tuning is remarkably well-judged. Speed breakers are dismissed without drama. Broken patches are absorbed with maturity. Even poorly surfaced urban roads are handled with composure that feels one segment above. So after daily driving it, stepping into other cars made me take on the obstacle as carefree as I used to in the Punch EV, until I realised, I was no longer in the Punch EV.

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Facelift To Be Launched On February 20



This is not a floaty setup, but a very solid one. It’s controlled, pliant, and confidence-inspiring. The weight of the battery pack mounted low in the chassis helps stability, and the car feels planted over undulations. If Tata’s engineers are listening, they need to know that they have aced this ride quality for India and need to retain this exact philosophy with the new one.

Tata Punch EV Long-Term Review: Real-World Range

Tata claims a 421 km range. As always, laboratory numbers and Indian driving conditions are two separate universes. The 35kWh battery pack, under normal mixed usage, delivered between 250 and 270 km in the real world. For urban users, that’s more than adequate. Daily commutes, errands, and even occasional intercity runs are comfortably manageable. However, there’s nuance here.

The final 20 per cent of the state of charge tends to deplete more quickly than expected. Instead of a gradual, predictable drop, the last stretch can feel abrupt. That’s when range anxiety creeps in, even if the earlier part of the discharge curve felt linear. In EV ownership, battery management software is as important as battery size. The next iteration could benefit from a more linear discharge pattern and improved range prediction accuracy.

Also Read: Tata Punch Sales Cross 7 Lakh Units

Or I could be a bit ambitious and wish that this platform with the larger 45kWh or even 55kWh pack from Tata’s EV portfolio make its way to the new Punch EV. That would transform the Punch EV from “very good city EV” to “segment disruptor.”

Tata Punch EV Long-Term Review: The Glitches

No long-term relationship is flawless. Our test car had a few niggles that need addressing. The air-conditioning system, on multiple occasions, randomly increased cabin temperature despite the display showing otherwise. It was a software glitch where the display showed the set temperature, but there was warm air from the vents.

Secondly, the GPS had an issue where Android Auto navigation occasionally misjudged the car’s position at low speeds, placing the vehicle icon several hundred metres off the actual road. In dense urban traffic – especially in an unknown place – that’s more than an inconvenience; it meant missed exits.

And third, the right paddle shifter was physically loose. It was dangling but was still functional. And a rear door rubber seal had begun to come off and would occasionally catch between the door upon closing. And there were mild rattles from the rear seat area over broken roads.

Also Read: Car Sales January 2026: Six Marutis in Top 10, But Tata Nexon Takes Top Spot



Now, to be clear, these were specific to our test unit and may not be a systemic failure seen in other cars. But in a segment where first-time EV buyers are evaluating reliability perceptions carefully, fit-and-finish and software polish matter enormously.

The facelift must focus not just on cosmetic updates, but on tightening quality control and software robustness.

Tata Punch EV Long-Term Review: Conclusion

When the Punch EV was launched a few days ago, its pricing and positioning initially made it seem dangerously close to the Nexon EV, making its elder sibling appear more value for money. But after spending time with the Punch EV, I realised that it's not true (to a great extent). The Punch EV is compact in footprint, making it ideal for congested urban environments. Yet it offers enough practicality for small families, decent boot space for everyday use, and the feature set expected at this price point.

More importantly, it drives differently from the Nexon EV. Lighter, more agile, and arguably more playful. It doesn’t exist as a cheaper alternative but rather fills a niche, where it is a compact urban EV that doesn’t feel compromised.

India’s EV ecosystem is still evolving. Charging infrastructure is improving but remains inconsistent across regions. In that environment, cars like the Punch EV play a crucial bridging role. It makes EV ownership approachable. It removes intimidation from the equation. It injects fun into the conversation. Yes, the facelift should improve battery management. The software refinement and quality control must be sharper. But the fundamentals, drivability, ride comfort, and ease of use are all solid.

The Tata Punch EV is not trying to overshadow the Nexon EV. But offers compact proportions, strong performance for its size, mature ride quality, and enough real-world range to satisfy urban users. Most importantly, it has character. With thoughtful improvements in its upcoming update, this could become one of the most complete small EVs in India.

Pictures By Tanmay Varthak