Audi SQ8 India Launch On March 17
- Audi SQ8 to launch in India on March 17
- SQ8 is powered by a 4.0 litre twin turbo V8 petrol mill
- Goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds
Audi India is all set to expand its flagship SUV portfolio with the launch of the SQ8 on March 17. The SQ8 will be positioned between the standard Q8 and the full-blown RS Q8 in the brand’s India portfolio. The mid-spec model differentiates itself with performance, while also getting cosmetic changes in and out as compared to its siblings.
The Audi SQ8 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine belting out 507 bhp, while the more powerful RS Q8 delivers 640 bhp from the same engine in a higher state of tune. In comparison, the standard Audi Q8 uses a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol V6 that produces about 340 bhp. In terms of performance, the SQ8 can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds, while the electronically limited top speed is 250 kmph.
The SQ8 builds on the standard Q8’s coupe-SUV silhouette but adds a noticeably sportier edge. Up front, it features a large single-frame grille with a more intricate insert pattern and a thicker surround, flanked by sharp LED headlamps. The front bumper gets larger side intakes with contrasting silver trim elements that give it a more aggressive stance.
In profile, the sloping roofline and wide haunches remain, but the SQ8 stands out with larger, multi-spoke alloy wheels (21-inch as standard) and subtle S badging on the front fenders. Darker exterior accents around the window line and lower body sections further distinguish it from the standard Q8.
At the rear, the full-width LED light bar continues across the tailgate, while the bumper integrates quad exhaust outlets and a sportier diffuser-style insert. Compared to the regular Q8, the SQ8 looks lower, though it stops short of the more extreme styling seen on the RS variant.
The cabin of the SQ8 follows Audi’s familiar layout, with the dashboard featuring a wide, horizontal design with integrated air vents and layered trim elements, including carbon-fibre-style inserts and metallic accents. A fully digital instrument cluster sits behind the flat-bottom steering wheel, while the centre console houses two touchscreens for infotainment and climate controls.
