Audi India Adds ‘My Auras’ In-Car Experience Modes

Audi India has added a new ‘My Auras’ mode to select models in its range. The new feature is available via the MyAudi Connect app and integrates directly into compatible vehicles, letting users access the feature via the touchscreen.



The ‘My Auras’ function is essentially a cabin modes package that syncs the various in-car comfort functions to improve the in-car ambience during the drive. The system accesses the vehicle’s air-con controls, ambient lighting and the seat heating, ventilation and massage functions to adjust the in-cabin at the touch of a button to fit the cabin mode selected. Audi says that the function also syncs with Apple Music to adjust the playlist to match the cabin ambience.



Speaking on the new tech, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director, Audi India, said, “In line with our customer-centric strategy, we are introducing the My Auras feature on the myAudi Connect app. The My Auras app is a perfect representation of this ethos. Today’s users expect experiences that adapt to them, and the My Auras app delivers hyperpersonalized moods, ensuring that every drive feels intentional, whether it’s calming, energising, festive, or celebratory.”



Audi says that the feature will be available across almost its entire model range, including the A4 and A6 sedans, Q3. Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7 & Q8 (including RSQ8) SUVs and the Q8 e-tron electric SUVs. The feature is compatible with all models from the 2024 model year onwards.