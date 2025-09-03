Audi Unveils Concept C; Signals Reborn TT Coming In 2027

At a showcase in Milan, Audi has pulled the covers off the Audi Concept C, a striking preview of what future Audis will look and feel like. But more than just a concept car, this unveiling is being pitched as the brand’s new design manifesto. But what we think right now is that the Concept C is what the reincarnated TT would look like, as the Concept C is green-flagged for production.

Also read: Audi India Reports Sales of 2,128 Units In H1 2025, Down 14 Per Cent



And the best part is, the Concept C looks almost production-ready, and the road-going coupe it will spawn won’t deviate much from what we see here. It may be a fresh design language by Four-Rings, but the elements are new to us. Firstly, the vertical design frame is inspired by the legendary Auto Union Type C racer, says the Ingolstadt-based carmaker. Secondly, the silhouette of a mid-engine sports coupe, with its raked roofline and fastback silhouette, and large alloy wheels, all hint at the design concepts of yesteryear.

Go back a few years (or decades) and you’d notice the Concept C shares similarities with the Nuvolari Quattro Concept shown in 2003. Then there was the RSQ Concept, which spawned the iconic R8. And the plethora of e-tron Concepts that made their way into production in some or the other form. The Concept C also shares some design elements with the Concept E from last year. However, unlike the TT, this one might be an electric only.

Also Read: New Audi Q3 Sportback Makes Global Debut

The low-slung, flat-top design of the Concept C is combined with upright fore and aft, sleek strips for headlamp and tail lamps, and a removable roof. It’s a proper two-seater and not a 2+2. Looking at it from some angles might recall the infamous Jaguar Type 00 Concept, as the flying buttress is sans a rear windscreen, and the squared-off panels do resemble the design study showcased by the British carmaker. And the simple, upright, square grille isn’t new in any way either; it is seen in some variation on older Audi design studies.

Even the cabin looks ready for a road-going car, using modern, recycled materials for door pads, seats and dashboard. The minimalistic theme is present with an empty centre console and a simple dashboard layout. The infotainment screen also read “Charge 100%” giving a clear nod to its electric underpinning.

Also Read: New Audi Q5 Plug-In Hybrid Revealed; Gets Up To 100 Km EV-Only Range



With its debut at IAA and first production plan rolling off in 2027, the Concept C might mark the return of the two-door coupe for Audi after a long hiatus. It will have competition in the form of reborn 'Neue Klasse' BMW Z4 or the reincarnated Mercedes-Benz ‘Vision’ GT, you catch the drift?