Audi TT Successor Previewed Ahead Of Global Premiere

Audi is coming up with a fresh new concept that is undoubtedly a spiritual successor to the long-gone TT Roadster. The two-door concept showcased in a silhouette picture by Audi Canada, and like its predecessor, the new TT appears to be mid-engine with a design that looks unmistakably that of the small, Four-Ring coupe, which was on sale for over two and a half decades.

Direct influence of the TT comes in the form of a long bonnet, a sloping C-pillar, and a tight posterior that has grown a bit with sharper creases than the erstwhile TT. However, the discontinued TT was petrol-only; it's not ruled out that the new one could be electric. As the direct rival when the new TT arrives will be the electric derivative of the Porsche 718 twins, the new TT could also come in an electric-only avatar.

The sleek lights both fore and aft, along with clean lines, do hint at an electric nature. Audi is not new to the electric game and has everything from a fast GT to large SUVs in their electric portfolio. An electric TT would only sweeten the recipe for the Ingolstadt carmaker’s line-up. Unlike the older TT, the new one – even in concept guise – doesn’t look very compact either. Some similarities to the Jaguar Type 00 Concept are also seen, but that can be rubbed off as the EV trait of most modern cars. There are no visible door handles there, but the wing mirror looks production-ready.

This yet-to-be-named sports coupe concept from Audi will most likely make its public premiere at the forthcoming IAA 2025 in Munich.

