New Audi Q3 Sportback Makes Global Debut

Aside from styling differences, the Q3 Sportback shares its features and mechanicals with the third-gen Q3 unveiled in June 2025.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 25, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • New Q3 Sportback is 29 mm lower than the Q3 SUV
  • Offered with a host of petrol, diesel and PHEV powertrains
  • PHEV's EV-only range down by 1 km to 118 km compared to Q3 SUV

Audi has unveiled the second-gen Q3 Sportback Coupe-SUV ahead of it going on sale in global markets in the coming months. The new Q3 Sportback shares all of its tech and mechanicals with the new Q3 SUV unveiled in June 2025, with major differences coming down to the styling changes, including a more pronounced coupe-like roofline and alloy wheels.

 

Also read: Audi India Reports Sales of 2,128 Units In H1 2025, Down 14 Per Cent

Audi Q3 Sportback 1

On the design front, the Q3 Sportback carries over the standard Q3’s split headlamp design with high-set LED daytime running lamps and the headlamps set lower down in the bumper flanking the hexagonal Audi grille. In profile, the Sportback’s sleeker profile becomes more apparent with a sharply raked C-pillar and rear windshield and a revised glasshouse. Audi says that the sleeker roofline makes the Sportback 29 mm lower than the standard SUV. Another differentiator over the SUV is the wheels, which are 18-inchers as standard compared to the SUV’s 17-inchers. Both the Q3 SUV and Sportback offer wheel size options of up to 20 inches.

 

Also read: Explained: Audi’s Steering Column-Mounted Controls For Indicators & Wipers In The New Q3 SUV

Audi Q3 Sportback 3

Moving to the rear, the sharply raked rear windshield aside, the design is identical to the third-gen Q3, replete with two-piece tail lamps comprising a full-width lightbar and slim main stop lamps positioned higher up. As with the Q3 SUV, the Sportback also gets the option of OLED lighting
 

Inside the cabin, the Q3 Sportback gets an identical cabin layout as its SUV sibling, save for slightly tighter headroom. The dashboard features an 11.9-inch instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment system in top spec trim with no option for a dedicated co-driver display. The control surfaces are also directly carried over, including the new fixed stalks behind the steering that now house button-based controls for the wipers and other functions.

 

Also Read: Third-Gen Audi Q3 Revealed With Electrified Powertrains, New Tech
 

Audi Q3 Sportback 4

While Audi hasn’t shared full details on the room within the cabin, it says the cargo capacity with the rear seats folded down is reduced by 97 litres over the SUV.

 

Moving to the engine line-up, the new Q3 Sportback carries over the same line-up from the Q3 SUV, including an entry-level 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol in two states of tune and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Also offered is an e-hybrid plug-in hybrid option, developing a combined 268 bhp and 400 Nm - identical to the Q3 e-hybrid. Interestingly, the Q3 Sportback e-hybrid has a slightly lower EV-only range at 118 km to the SUV’s 119 km.

 

Also ReadNew Audi Q5 Plug-In Hybrid Revealed; Gets Up To 100 Km EV-Only Range
 

Audi Q3 Sportback 2

The Q3 Sportback will go on sale in global markets in the coming months, and an India launch could be on the cards as well sometime next year, given that the outgoing model is sold in India.

