Audi’s next big launch for India is the new-gen Q3, which broke cover globally a few months back. Now, the new Q3 has gone under the hammer and scored a full five stars in the Euro NCAP crash tests. Although the coupe-SUV version hasn’t been tested, the Sportback (which will also make its way to India) is expected to score the same.

Under the test results, the passenger compartment of the Audi Q3 remained stable in the frontal offset test, indicating good protection of the knees and femurs of both the driver and the front seat passenger. A similar level of protection would be provided to occupants of different sizes and to those sitting in different positions.

In the full-width rigid barrier test, there’s marginal chest protection, and the pelvis of the driver dummy slipped beneath the lap portion of the seatbelt, a phenomenon known as ‘submarining’, and a penalty was applied. Besides that, in both the side barrier test and the more severe side pole impact, there’s good protection to all critical body areas, and it scored maximum points in this part of the assessment. Also, the seats and headrests are designed to provide good whiplash protection in case of a rear-end collision.

Part of Audi’s new safety tech, the test car had an eCall system, which alerts the emergency services in the event of a crash. Even the other ADAS tech performed up to the test standards, according to the report. Overall, it scored an impressive 35 points (87%) for adult occupant protection, and child occupant protection scored 42.5 points (86%), with good performance in frontal and lateral impacts. Vulnerable road users received a score of 51.0 points (80%), indicating effective protection for pedestrians and cyclists.

When it arrives in India next year, the third-generation Q3 will see some firsts for the German brand, offering Matrix LED tech, as well as OLED technology, apart from the options of both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. With a bump in price, the next one will go head-to-head with the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, both of which will feel outdated next to the new Q3.