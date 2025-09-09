GST 2.0 Effect: Audi A4, A6, Q3, Q5, Q7 & Q8 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 7.8 Lakh
By Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
Published on September 9, 2025
Highlights
- Prices reduced by up to Rs 7.8 lakh depending on the model
- Audi range now starts from Rs 43.07 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Q3
- Price revision only applicable for internal combustion models
Audi India has announced revised prices for its range of internal combustion vehicles following the rollout of GST 2.0. The carmaker has slashed prices of its range of internal combustion models, starting from the A4 sedan and Q3 SUV, all the way up to the Q7 and Q8 SUVs.
Starting with the most accessible models, the Q3 range’s starting price has been reduced to Rs 43.07 lakh as against Rs 46.14 lakh prior to the implementation of GST 2.0. Similarly, the A4 sedan is now priced from Rs 46.25 lakh - down from Rs 48.89 lakh.
|Model
|New Starting Price (GST 2.0)
|Old Starting Price (Pre-GST 2.0)
|Difference
|Audi Q3
|Rs 43,07,000
|Rs 46,14,000
|Rs 3,07,000
|Audi A4
|Rs 46,25,000
|Rs 48,89,000
|Rs 2,64,000
|Audi A6
|Rs 63,74,000
|Rs 67,38,000
|Rs 3,64,000
|Audi Q5
|Rs 63,75,000
|Rs 68,30,000
|Rs 4,55,000
|Audi Q7
|Rs 86,14,000
|Rs 92,29,000
|Rs 6,15,000
|Audi Q8
|Rs 1,09,66,000
|Rs 1,17,49,000
|Rs 7,83,000
Similarly, the prices for the Q5 SUV and A6 sedan have also been revised, with the former now priced from Rs 63.75 lakh and the latter from Rs 63.74 lakh. Meanwhile, moving to the brand’s flagship SUVs, the prices for the Q7 now start from Rs 86.14 lakh while the Q8 is now priced from Rs 1.10 crore - down from Rs 92.29 lakh and Rs 1.17 crore, respectively.
The revision in pricing follows the central government’s announcement of new GST slab rates for passenger cars, MPV and SUVs under two broad rates - 18 per cent for subcompact models with petrol engines under 1.2 litres and diesel engines under 1.5 litres and 40 per cent for the rest. The additional cess was dropped while EVs continue to attract 5 per cent GST.
