GST 2.0 Effect: Audi A4, A6, Q3, Q5, Q7 & Q8 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 7.8 Lakh

Audi India has announced revised prices for its range of internal combustion vehicles following the rollout of GST 2.0. The carmaker has slashed prices of its range of internal combustion models, starting from the A4 sedan and Q3 SUV, all the way up to the Q7 and Q8 SUVs.



Starting with the most accessible models, the Q3 range’s starting price has been reduced to Rs 43.07 lakh as against Rs 46.14 lakh prior to the implementation of GST 2.0. Similarly, the A4 sedan is now priced from Rs 46.25 lakh - down from Rs 48.89 lakh.



Model New Starting Price (GST 2.0) Old Starting Price (Pre-GST 2.0) Difference Audi Q3 Rs 43,07,000 Rs 46,14,000 Rs 3,07,000 Audi A4 Rs 46,25,000 Rs 48,89,000 Rs 2,64,000 Audi A6 Rs 63,74,000 Rs 67,38,000 Rs 3,64,000 Audi Q5 Rs 63,75,000 Rs 68,30,000 Rs 4,55,000 Audi Q7 Rs 86,14,000 Rs 92,29,000 Rs 6,15,000 Audi Q8 Rs 1,09,66,000 Rs 1,17,49,000 Rs 7,83,000



Similarly, the prices for the Q5 SUV and A6 sedan have also been revised, with the former now priced from Rs 63.75 lakh and the latter from Rs 63.74 lakh. Meanwhile, moving to the brand’s flagship SUVs, the prices for the Q7 now start from Rs 86.14 lakh while the Q8 is now priced from Rs 1.10 crore - down from Rs 92.29 lakh and Rs 1.17 crore, respectively.



The revision in pricing follows the central government’s announcement of new GST slab rates for passenger cars, MPV and SUVs under two broad rates - 18 per cent for subcompact models with petrol engines under 1.2 litres and diesel engines under 1.5 litres and 40 per cent for the rest. The additional cess was dropped while EVs continue to attract 5 per cent GST.