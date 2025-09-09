HomeNews & Reviews
GST 2.0 Effect: Audi A4, A6, Q3, Q5, Q7 & Q8 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 7.8 Lakh

Audi has announced revised prices for its internal combustion vehicles following the implementation of revised GST rates on automobiles.
By Jaiveer Mehra

2 mins read

Published on September 9, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Prices reduced by up to Rs 7.8 lakh depending on the model
  • Audi range now starts from Rs 43.07 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Q3
  • Price revision only applicable for internal combustion models

Audi India has announced revised prices for its range of internal combustion vehicles following the rollout of GST 2.0. The carmaker has slashed prices of its range of internal combustion models, starting from the A4 sedan and Q3 SUV, all the way up to the Q7 and Q8 SUVs.
 

Also read: Audi Unveils Concept C; Signals Reborn TT Coming In 2027
 

Audi A4 2022 09 22 T07 30 00 444 Z

Starting with the most accessible models, the Q3 range’s starting price has been reduced to Rs 43.07 lakh as against Rs 46.14 lakh prior to the implementation of GST 2.0. Similarly, the A4 sedan is now priced from Rs 46.25 lakh - down from Rs 48.89 lakh.
 

Also read: Audi India Reports Sales of 2,128 Units In H1 2025, Down 14 Per Cent
 

ModelNew Starting Price (GST 2.0)Old Starting Price (Pre-GST 2.0)Difference
Audi Q3Rs 43,07,000Rs 46,14,000Rs 3,07,000
Audi A4Rs 46,25,000Rs 48,89,000Rs 2,64,000
Audi A6Rs 63,74,000Rs 67,38,000Rs 3,64,000
Audi Q5Rs 63,75,000Rs 68,30,000Rs 4,55,000
Audi Q7Rs 86,14,000Rs 92,29,000Rs 6,15,000
Audi Q8Rs 1,09,66,000Rs 1,17,49,000Rs 7,83,000


 Also Read: New Audi Q3 Sportback Makes Global Debut

 

Audi Q8 21

Similarly, the prices for the Q5 SUV and A6 sedan have also been revised, with the former now priced from Rs 63.75 lakh and the latter from Rs 63.74 lakh. Meanwhile, moving to the brand’s flagship SUVs, the prices for the Q7 now start from Rs 86.14 lakh while the Q8 is now priced from Rs 1.10 crore - down from Rs 92.29 lakh and Rs 1.17 crore, respectively.
 

Also ReadNew Audi Q5 Plug-In Hybrid Revealed; Gets Up To 100 Km EV-Only Range
 

The revision in pricing follows the central government’s announcement of new GST slab rates for passenger cars, MPV and SUVs under two broad rates - 18 per cent for subcompact models with petrol engines under 1.2 litres and diesel engines under 1.5 litres and 40 per cent for the rest. The additional cess was dropped while EVs continue to attract 5 per cent GST.

