Bajaj Auto launched the Chetak electric scooter in India back in 2020, and since then, it has received a stream of updates and special editions, including the 30 and 35 series models. Now, new spy shots hint that Bajaj is gearing up for the next generation of the Chetak. The biggest talking point this time is the hub-mounted motor at the rear, something we have not seen on any Chetak so far.

A camouflaged Bajaj Chetak test mule has been spotted testing, and it appears to feature a hub-mounted motor, replacing the direct-drive setup seen on the current model. The existing Chetak’s motor is mounted on the swingarm and drives the wheel directly. A hub motor, on the other hand, integrates the motor into the wheel itself.

Apart from this, the Chetak seems to retain its familiar silhouette, with only minor styling tweaks expected, possibly refreshed body panels with new graphics, fresh alloy designs, and an updated colour palette. As for lighting, the spy models make use of the existing LED setup at the front but get new units at the rear. Moreover, turn indicators on this test mule are integrated on the handlebars instead of the apron.

Other noticeable bits on the spied model include a new rectangular LCD, replacing the circular cluster. The switchgear design appears to have been updated as well. Moreover, the single-sided front suspension has made way for twin telescopic forks, with twin rear shocks also likely replacing the earlier setup.



As for the battery pack, we expect it to continue with the existing offering, which is either a 3 kWh or a 3.5 kWh. The former is claimed to be good for up to 127 km on a single charge, while the latter can go up to 153 km on a single charge.

