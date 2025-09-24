Baja Pulsar NS400, Dominar 400 Prices Remain Unchanged Post GST Hike
- Pulsar NS400 price continues to start from Rs 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Dominar 400 price unchagned at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Remains to be seen till when old prices will be applicable
With the new 40 per cent GST on motorcycles over 350cc coming into effect on Monday, some manufacturers have moved to absorb the additional costs on some popular models in their portfolios. KTM and Triumph, both under Bajaj Auto’s management in India, announced that prices of the Triumph 400 series and the KTM 390s would remain unchanged. Now Bajaj Auto has followed suit for its own in-house models - the Pulsar NS400 and the long-running Dominar 400.
Also read: Triumph's 400 Range, KTM's 390 Series Prices Unchanged Despite GST Hike On 350cc+ Motorcycles
The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer took to social media to announce that prices for its two largest displacement motorcycles would remain unchanged. The Pulsar NS400 will remain priced from Rs 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom) onward, while prices for the Dominar 400 will continue to start from Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The post also showed the effective prices for the models under the GST 2.0 regime - Rs 2.57 lakh for the Dominar 400 and Rs 2.07 lakh for the Pulsar NS200 (both prices, ex-showroom). The company has, however, not said how long the lower prices will remain in effect.
Also read: 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z First Ride Review
Both the Dominar 400 and the Pulsar NS400 share the same 373cc, single-cylinder engine used on the older-gen KTM 390s. In the Dominar, the unit has been tuned to deliver nearly 39 bhp and 35 Nm, with the Pulsar’s mill pushed out a stronger 42.4 bhp, though peak torque is the same.
Also read: 2025 Bajaj Dominar Review: Is It Still Relevant?
Both motorcycles also received updates earlier in the year, with the Pulsar benefiting from a bump up in performance, a new software-based quickshifter and improved brakes. The Dominar, meanwhile, received a new digital instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation and, more importantly, a ride-by-wire system replete with ride modes.
