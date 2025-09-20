HomeNews & Reviews
GST 2.0: Keeway, Zontes And QJ Motor Two-Wheelers Prices Revised

The GST 2.0 price reshuffle continues with Keeway, Zontes and QJ Motor bikes getting more affordable, while Benelli models will cost more.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 20, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Keeway, Zontes and QJ Motor prices revised
  • Benelli bikes to cost more under new slab
  • Prices effective September 22, 2025

Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), the distributor for brands like Keeway, Zontes, QJ Motor and Benelli in the Indian market, has confirmed that it will be passing on the benefit of the revised GST rates to buyers. With the tax on two-wheelers up to 350 cc cut from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, prices across much of its lineup are set to drop, making these motorcycles more accessible to customers. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502 X Launched In India: TFT Display, Heated Grips Added

Keeway K Light 250 V and Zontes 350 X Prices Slashed

Keeway lineup

ModelRevised Price 
(ex-showroom)
SR 125Rs 1,16,250
SR 250Rs 1,43,220
K300SFRs 1,57,200
RR300Rs 1,85,000
K-Light 250Rs 2,50,000
Vieste 300Rs 3,02,250
Sixties 300iRs 3,07,000
V302CRs 3,99,000

With the revised GST rates in effect, the Keeway SR 125 is now priced at Rs 1.16 lakh, while the SR 250 comes in at Rs 1.43 lakh. The K300SF is set at Rs 1.57 lakh, and the RR300 at Rs 1.85 lakh. Higher up, the K-Light 250 is priced at Rs 2.50 lakh, followed by the Vieste 300 at Rs 3.02 lakh and the Sixties 300i at Rs 3.07 lakh. Sitting at the top of this line-up is the V302C, priced at Rs 3.99 lakh. The price reduction on these two-wheelers ranges from roughly Rs 6,500 to Rs 29,500, depending on the model.

 

Zontes Motorcycles

ModelRevised Price 
(ex-showroom)
350XRs 2,32,500
GK 350Rs 3,22,800
350RRs 2,57,200
350TRs 2,75,650
350T AdvRs 2,99,600

Zontes has also revised prices across its 350 cc range. The 350X is now priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, while the 350R now costs Rs 2.57 lakh. The 350T is priced at Rs 2.76 lakh, while the 350T ADV now costs Rs 3 lakh. At the top of the line-up, the GK 350 is priced at Rs 3.23 lakh. The price reduction on these two-wheelers ranges from Rs 17,000 to Rs 25,000, depending on the model.

 

Also Read: New Benelli Leoncino 250 Spied Testing

 

Zontes 350 X 23 2023 01 02 T03 47 53 644 Z

QJ Motorcycles

ModelRevised Price 
(ex-showroom)
SRV 300Rs 2,97,000
SRC 250Rs 1,37,500

QJ Motor has also updated its price list in line with the revised GST rates. The SRC 250 now starts at Rs 1.38 lakh, while the SRV 300 is priced at Rs 2.97 lakh. Meanwhile, the bigger SRK 400 and SRC 500 will see price hikes under the new tax structure.

 

QJ Bikes 1

 

Benelli Motorcycles

Benelli 502 TRK 502 TRK X Launched In India Gets New TFT Display Heated Grips 1

In contrast, Benelli’s portfolio, which currently includes only models above 350cc, such as the Leoncino 500, TRK 502, TRK 502X and 502C, will see a rise in prices under the revised GST structure. These motorcycles now fall into the higher 40 per cent tax bracket, compared to the earlier effective rate of 31 per cent.   
 
All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom and vary from city to city.

# Keeway# Zontes# QJ Motor# Benelli India# GST 2.0# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

