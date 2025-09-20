GST 2.0: Keeway, Zontes And QJ Motor Two-Wheelers Prices Revised

Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), the distributor for brands like Keeway, Zontes, QJ Motor and Benelli in the Indian market, has confirmed that it will be passing on the benefit of the revised GST rates to buyers. With the tax on two-wheelers up to 350 cc cut from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, prices across much of its lineup are set to drop, making these motorcycles more accessible to customers.

Keeway lineup

Model Revised Price

(ex-showroom) SR 125 Rs 1,16,250 SR 250 Rs 1,43,220 K300SF Rs 1,57,200 RR300 Rs 1,85,000 K-Light 250 Rs 2,50,000 Vieste 300 Rs 3,02,250 Sixties 300i Rs 3,07,000 V302C Rs 3,99,000

With the revised GST rates in effect, the Keeway SR 125 is now priced at Rs 1.16 lakh, while the SR 250 comes in at Rs 1.43 lakh. The K300SF is set at Rs 1.57 lakh, and the RR300 at Rs 1.85 lakh. Higher up, the K-Light 250 is priced at Rs 2.50 lakh, followed by the Vieste 300 at Rs 3.02 lakh and the Sixties 300i at Rs 3.07 lakh. Sitting at the top of this line-up is the V302C, priced at Rs 3.99 lakh. The price reduction on these two-wheelers ranges from roughly Rs 6,500 to Rs 29,500, depending on the model.

Zontes Motorcycles

Model Revised Price

(ex-showroom) 350X Rs 2,32,500 GK 350 Rs 3,22,800 350R Rs 2,57,200 350T Rs 2,75,650 350T Adv Rs 2,99,600

Zontes has also revised prices across its 350 cc range. The 350X is now priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, while the 350R now costs Rs 2.57 lakh. The 350T is priced at Rs 2.76 lakh, while the 350T ADV now costs Rs 3 lakh. At the top of the line-up, the GK 350 is priced at Rs 3.23 lakh. The price reduction on these two-wheelers ranges from Rs 17,000 to Rs 25,000, depending on the model.

QJ Motorcycles

Model Revised Price

(ex-showroom) SRV 300 Rs 2,97,000 SRC 250 Rs 1,37,500

QJ Motor has also updated its price list in line with the revised GST rates. The SRC 250 now starts at Rs 1.38 lakh, while the SRV 300 is priced at Rs 2.97 lakh. Meanwhile, the bigger SRK 400 and SRC 500 will see price hikes under the new tax structure.

Benelli Motorcycles

In contrast, Benelli’s portfolio, which currently includes only models above 350cc, such as the Leoncino 500, TRK 502, TRK 502X and 502C, will see a rise in prices under the revised GST structure. These motorcycles now fall into the higher 40 per cent tax bracket, compared to the earlier effective rate of 31 per cent.



All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom and vary from city to city.