GST 2.0: Royal Enfield Himalayan, Guerrilla 450 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 22,000

With the recent GST rate revision, Royal Enfield has updated prices across its portfolio, covering the 350s, 450s, and 650s. Effective from September 22, the new Himalayan and Guerrilla 450 have gone up by as much as Rs 21,682, depending on the variant. The Scram 440 has also seen an increase of up to Rs 15,641.

All three motorcycles reflect a uniform 7.3 per cent rise in their ex-showroom prices. Here’s a detailed look at the model- and variant-wise changes.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Rs 21,682 Maximum Hike

Model Colour/Variant Pre GST Post GST Difference Himalayan Kaza Brown ₹2,85,000 ₹3,05,736 + ₹20,736 Himalayan Slate Himalayan Salt ₹2,89,000 ₹3,10,028 + ₹21,028 Himalayan Slate Poppy Blue ₹2,89,000 ₹3,10,028 + ₹21,028 Himalayan Kamet White ₹2,93,000 ₹3,14,319 + ₹21,319 Himalayan Hanle Black ₹2,98,000 ₹3,19,682 + ₹21,682

Out of the three RE 400s, the Himalayan 450 has seen the steepest jump. Depending on the colour option, the hike ranges from Rs 20,736 to Rs 21,682. The Kaza Brown now costs Rs 3.06 lakh, Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Poppy Blue are at Rs 3.10 lakh, while Kamet White has gone up to Rs 3.14 lakh. The top-spec Hanle black has seen an upwards revision of Rs 21,682, and it now costs almost Rs 3.20 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, post-GST).

The new Himalayan is powered by a 452 cc single-cylinder, DOHC Sherpa engine that makes 39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes equipped with ride-by-wire, three riding modes, and a slip-and-assist clutch.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Rs 18,479 Maximum Hike

Model Colour/Variant Pre GST Post GST Difference Guerrilla Smoke silver 2,39,000 2,56,387 + ₹17,387 Guerrilla Yellow Ribbon 2,54,000 2,72,479 + ₹18,479 Guerrilla Brava Blue 2,54,000 2,72,479 + ₹18,479

Moving to the Guerrilla 450, the price hike is slightly lower when compared to the Adventure counterpart. The Smoke Silver variant has climbed by Rs 17,387 to Rs 2.56 lakh, while both Yellow Ribbon and Brava Blue have gone up by Rs 18,479, now priced at Rs 2.72 lakh (ex-showroom, post-GST).

The Guerrilla 450 gets the same 452 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine as the Himi, which registers 39.45 bhp and 40 Nm. It comes paired with a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch, and the same set of features as the Himalayan.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Rs 15,641 Maximum Hike

Model Colour/Variant Pre GST Post GST Difference Scram Trail Green ₹2,08,000 ₹2,23,131 + ₹15,131 Scram Trail Blue ₹2,08,000 ₹2,23,131 + ₹15,131 Scram Force Grey ₹2,15,000 ₹2,30,641 + ₹15,641 Scram Force Teal ₹2,15,000 ₹2,30,641 + ₹15,641 Scram Force Blue 2,15,000 ₹2,30,641 + ₹15,641

As for the Scram 440, Trail Green and Trail Blue now cost Rs 2.23 lakh, which is dearer by Rs 15,131 each. Meanwhile, prices for the Force Grey, Force Teal, and Force Blue variants have risen by Rs 15,641, with prices now standing at Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom, post-GST).

The Scram 440 is based on the older Himalayan 411 platform but features a reworked version of the LS 411 engine. The motor has been bored out by 3 mm, taking displacement up to 443 cc and giving it the LS 440 tag. It also gained a sixth gear in the gearbox. In this updated form, the engine produces 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.