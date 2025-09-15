HomeNews & Reviews
2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched At Rs 1.96 Lakh

The Meteor 350 now comes equipped with a slipper clutch, and its pricing has been reduced following the revised GST rates.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 15, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Meteor 350 launched in India
  • Gets LED headlamp, Tripper pod and Assist-and-slip clutch as standard
  • Prices top out at Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Meteor 350 was the first motorcycle built on Royal Enfield’s J-series platform, launched in India back in 2020. It arrived as the successor to the popular Thunderbird, aiming to carry forward that legacy in a more modern package. Over the years, Royal Enfield has refreshed the Meteor with new paint schemes and some feature additions, but for 2025, the brand is rolling out a more substantial update. The changes go beyond just colours, bringing upgrades in line with what we’ve already seen on the revised Classic 350 and Hunter 350

 

Also Read: GST 2.0: Royal Enfield Classic 350, Hunter Prices Slashed; Himalayan, Super Meteor Pricier By Up To Rs 29,500
 2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched
Starting with the prices, the outgoing Meteor 350 was priced from Rs 2.08 lakh to Rs 2.32 lakh (ex-showroom). Thanks to the revised GST, the Meteor 350 is now priced from Rs 1.96 lakh to Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Colour options for the updated motorcycle include Fireball Orange & Fireball Grey, which are offered in the base variant, Stellar Matt Grey & Stellar Marine Blue, Aurora Retro Green & Aurora Red and the top-spec Supernova Black. 

VariantColourwayPrice (ex-showroom)
FireballFireball Orange & Fireball Grey₹1,95,762
StellarStellar Matt Grey & Stellar Marine Blue₹2,03,419
Stellar (Kerala only)Stellar Matt Grey & Stellar Marine Blue₹1,99,990
AuroraAurora Retro Green & Aurora Red₹2,06,290
SupernovaSupernova Black₹2,15,883

As for the updates, the Meteor 350 keeps its familiar design, with most of the changes centred around features. The LED headlamp – already offered on other RE models – is now standard across all variants, along with the Tripper navigation pod. 

 

The cruiser also gets new LED turn indicators, while the most notable addition is a slipper clutch. This upgrade, first introduced on the Classic 350 and later on the Hunter 350, has now made its way to the Meteor. Other feature additions include a USB Type-C fast-charging port; meanwhile, the Supernova and Aurora trims add adjustable levers to the list. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Motoverse 2025 Registrations Open, To Be Held Between November 21-23
 

2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched 2

In terms of powertrain, the updated Meteor 350 continues with the tried and tested 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor, which puts out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox. 

