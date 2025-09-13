GST 2.0: Royal Enfield Classic 350, Hunter Prices Slashed; Himalayan, Super Meteor Pricier By Up To Rs 29,500

Royal Enfield has announced a sweeping price revision across its lineup, following the recent GST rate reduction. While the brand’s 350 cc models are set to get more affordable, the bigger 450 cc and 650 cc motorcycles will see prices move upward. The changes, effective from September 22, 2025, aim to pass on the full impact of the revised tax structure to customers. For buyers, this means a mixed bag, more

accessible entry-level bikes, but higher tags for the larger machines.

Also Read: GST 2.0 Effect: Honda Bikes, Scooters Get Cheaper By Up To Rs 18,887

Royal Enfield 350 range:

The 350 cc lineup, which includes the Hunter (Rs 1.38 lakh - Rs 1.67 lakh), Bullet (Rs 1.62 lakh - Rs 2.02 lakh), Classic (Rs 1.81 lakh - Rs 2.16 lakh), Meteor (Rs 1.91 lakh - Rs 2.14 lakh), and the Goan Classic (Rs 2.18 lakh - Rs 2.21 lakh), has seen a significant drop in prices.

On average, the 350 cc bikes are cheaper by about Rs 12,000 to Rs 19,000, translating to an 8.2 per cent reduction. That makes the entry-level Royal Enfield range a good bit easier on the wallet for new buyers.

Model Colour/Variant Pre GST (₹) Post GST (₹) difference in ₹ Change in % Hunter Factory 1,49,900 1,37,640 -12,260 -8.2% Hunter Dapper & Rio 1,76,750 1,62,292 -14,458 -8.2% Hunter Rebel/London/Tokyo 1,81,750 1,66,883 -14,867 -8.2% Bullet Battalion 1,76625 1,62,161 -14,464 -8.2% Bullet Military 1,77,316 1,62,795 -14,521 -8.2% Bullet Standard 2,01,707 1,85,187 -16,520 -8.2% Bullet Black Gold 2,20,466 2,02,409 -18,057 -8.2% Classic Redditch SC 1,97,253 1,81,118 -16,135 -8.2% Classic Halcyon SC 2,00,157 1,83,784 -16,373 -8.2% Classic Madras Red & Jodhpur Blue 2,03,813 1,87,141 -16,672 -8.2% Classic Medallion Bronze 2,08,415 1,91,366 -17,049 -8.2% Classic Commando Sand 2,20,669 2,02,617 -18,052 -8.2% Classic Gun Grey & Stealth Black 2,298,66 2,11,062 -18,804 -8.2% Classic Emerald Green 2,34,972 2,15,750 -19,222 -8.2% Meteor Fireball 2,08,270 1,91,233 -17,037 -8.2% Meteor Stellar 2,18,385 2,00,520 -17,865 -8.2% Meteor Aurora 2,22,430 2,04,234 -18,196 -8.2% Meteor Supernova 2,32,545 2,13,521 -19,024 -8.2% Goan Classic Purple Haze 2,37,351 2,17,934 -19,417 -8.2% Goan Classic Shack black 2,37,351 2,17,934 -19,417 -8.2% Goan Classic Rave Red 2,40,381 2,20,716 -19,665 -8.2% Goan Classic Trip Teal 2,40,381 2,20,716 -19,665 -8.2%

Also Read: GST 2.0 Effect: Hero Scooters, Motorcycles To Get A Price Cut Of Up To Rs 16,000 From Sept 22

Royal Enfield 450 lineup:

Moving into the 450 cc range, models like the Scram (Rs 2.23 lakh - Rs 2.31 lakh), Guerrilla (Rs 2.56 lakh - Rs 2.72 lakh), and Himalayan (Rs 3.06 lakh - Rs 3.20 lakh) have become more expensive, with hikes ranging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 21,000, or roughly 7.3 per cent.

Model Colour/Variant Pre GST (₹) Post GST (₹) difference in ₹ Change in % Scram Trail Green 2,08,000 2,23,131 +15,131 +7.3% Scram Trail Blue 2,08,000 2,23,131 +15,131 +7.3% Scram Force Grey 2,15,000 2,30,641 +15,641 +7.3% Scram Force Teal 2,15,000 2,30,641 +15,641 +7.3% Scram Force Blue 2,15,000 2,30,641 +15,641 +7.3% Guerrilla Smoke silver 2,39,000 2,56,387 +17,387 +7.3% Guerrilla Yellow Ribbon 2,54,000 2,72,479 +18,479 +7.3% Guerrilla Brava Blue 2,54,000 2,72,479 +18,479 +7.3% Himalayan Kaza Brown 2,85,000 3,05,736 +20,736 +7.3% Himalayan State Himalayan Salt 2,89,000 3,10,028 +21,028 +7.3% Himalayan State Poppy Blue 2,89,000 3,10,028 +21,028 +7.3% Himalayan Kamet White 2,93,000 3,14,319 +21,319 +7.3%

Also Read: GST Hiked To 40% On Motorcycles Above 350cc

Royal Enfield 650 offerings:

At the top end, the 650 cc machines, including the Interceptor (Rs 3.32 lakh - Rs 3.63 lakh), Continental GT (Rs 3.50 lakh - Rs 3.78 lakh), Classic 650 (Rs 3.61 lakh - Rs 3.75 lakh), Shotgun (Rs 3.94 lakh - Rs 4.09 lakh), Bear 650 (Rs 3.72 lakh - Rs 3.94 lakh), and the Super Meteor (Rs 3.99 lakh- Rs 4.32 lakh), also see a bump in prices.

Increases for the 650 cc lineup are slightly higher, ranging from about Rs 22,000 to almost Rs 30,000 (again around 7.3 per cent). While it’s a heavier hit, these bikes still remain among the most affordable twin-cylinder motorcycles in India.