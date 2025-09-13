HomeNews & Reviews
GST 2.0: Royal Enfield Classic 350, Hunter Prices Slashed; Himalayan, Super Meteor Pricier By Up To Rs 29,500

Royal Enfield’s 350cc range has received price cuts of up to Rs 19,665, whereas the 450cc and 650cc models now come at a higher cost
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 13, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The RE Himalayan 450 is now priced from Rs 3.06 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • 650 lineup now starts at Rs 3.32 lakh; up from Rs 3.09 lakh
  • 350 lineup priced from Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom)

Royal Enfield has announced a sweeping price revision across its lineup, following the recent GST rate reduction. While the brand’s 350 cc models are set to get more affordable, the bigger 450 cc and 650 cc motorcycles will see prices move upward. The changes, effective from September 22, 2025, aim to pass on the full impact of the revised tax structure to customers. For buyers, this means a mixed bag, more  
accessible entry-level bikes, but higher tags for the larger machines. 

 

Also Read: GST 2.0 Effect: Honda Bikes, Scooters Get Cheaper By Up To Rs 18,887

 

Royal Enfield 350 range: 

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Image 28

The 350 cc lineup, which includes the Hunter (Rs 1.38 lakh - Rs 1.67 lakh), Bullet (Rs 1.62 lakh - Rs 2.02 lakh), Classic (Rs 1.81 lakh - Rs 2.16 lakh), Meteor (Rs 1.91 lakh - Rs 2.14 lakh), and the Goan Classic (Rs 2.18 lakh - Rs 2.21 lakh), has seen a significant drop in prices.

 

On average, the 350 cc bikes are cheaper by about Rs 12,000 to Rs 19,000, translating to an 8.2 per cent reduction. That makes the entry-level Royal Enfield range a good bit easier on the wallet for new buyers. 

 

Model Colour/Variant 

Pre GST

(₹)

Post GST

(₹)

difference in ₹ Change in % 
Hunter Factory 1,49,900 1,37,640 -12,260 -8.2% 
Hunter Dapper & Rio 1,76,750 1,62,292 -14,458 -8.2% 
Hunter Rebel/London/Tokyo 1,81,750 1,66,883 -14,867 -8.2% 
Bullet Battalion 1,76625 1,62,161 -14,464 -8.2% 
Bullet Military 1,77,316 1,62,795 -14,521 -8.2% 
Bullet Standard 2,01,707 1,85,187 -16,520 -8.2% 
Bullet Black Gold 2,20,466 2,02,409 -18,057 -8.2% 
Classic Redditch SC 1,97,253 1,81,118 -16,135 -8.2% 
Classic Halcyon SC 2,00,157 1,83,784 -16,373 -8.2% 
Classic Madras Red & Jodhpur Blue 2,03,813 1,87,141 -16,672 -8.2% 
Classic Medallion Bronze 2,08,415 1,91,366 -17,049 -8.2% 
Classic Commando Sand 2,20,669 2,02,617 -18,052 -8.2% 
Classic Gun Grey & Stealth Black 2,298,66 2,11,062 -18,804 -8.2% 
Classic Emerald Green 2,34,972 2,15,750 -19,222 -8.2% 
Meteor Fireball 2,08,270 1,91,233 -17,037 -8.2% 
Meteor Stellar 2,18,385 2,00,520 -17,865 -8.2% 
Meteor Aurora 2,22,430 2,04,234 -18,196 -8.2% 
Meteor Supernova 2,32,545 2,13,521 -19,024 -8.2% 
Goan Classic Purple Haze 2,37,351 2,17,934 -19,417 -8.2% 
Goan Classic Shack black 2,37,351 2,17,934 -19,417 -8.2% 
Goan Classic Rave Red 2,40,381 2,20,716 -19,665 -8.2% 
Goan Classic Trip Teal 2,40,381 2,20,716 -19,665 -8.2% 

 

Also Read: GST 2.0 Effect: Hero Scooters, Motorcycles To Get A Price Cut Of Up To Rs 16,000 From Sept 22

 

Royal Enfield 450 lineup: 

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 or Guerrilla 450 image 2

Moving into the 450 cc range, models like the Scram (Rs 2.23 lakh - Rs 2.31 lakh), Guerrilla (Rs 2.56 lakh - Rs 2.72 lakh), and Himalayan (Rs 3.06 lakh - Rs 3.20 lakh) have become more expensive, with hikes ranging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 21,000, or roughly 7.3 per cent. 

 

Model Colour/Variant 

Pre GST

(₹)

Post GST

(₹)

difference in ₹ Change in % 
Scram Trail Green 2,08,000 2,23,131 +15,131 +7.3% 
Scram Trail Blue 2,08,000 2,23,131 +15,131 +7.3% 
Scram Force Grey 2,15,000 2,30,641 +15,641 +7.3% 
Scram Force Teal 2,15,000 2,30,641 +15,641 +7.3% 
Scram Force Blue 2,15,000 2,30,641 +15,641 +7.3% 
Guerrilla Smoke silver 2,39,000 2,56,387 +17,387 +7.3% 
Guerrilla Yellow Ribbon 2,54,000 2,72,479 +18,479 +7.3% 
Guerrilla Brava Blue 2,54,000 2,72,479 +18,479 +7.3% 
Himalayan Kaza Brown 2,85,000 3,05,736 +20,736 +7.3% 
Himalayan State Himalayan Salt 2,89,000 3,10,028 +21,028 +7.3% 
Himalayan State Poppy Blue 2,89,000 3,10,028 +21,028 +7.3% 
Himalayan Kamet White 2,93,000 3,14,319 +21,319 +7.3% 

 

Also Read: GST Hiked To 40% On Motorcycles Above 350cc

 

Royal Enfield 650 offerings:

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 2

At the top end, the 650 cc machines, including the Interceptor (Rs 3.32 lakh - Rs 3.63 lakh), Continental GT (Rs 3.50 lakh - Rs 3.78 lakh), Classic 650 (Rs 3.61 lakh - Rs 3.75 lakh), Shotgun (Rs 3.94 lakh - Rs 4.09 lakh), Bear 650 (Rs 3.72 lakh - Rs 3.94 lakh), and the Super Meteor (Rs 3.99 lakh- Rs 4.32 lakh), also see a bump in prices.  

 

Increases for the 650 cc lineup are slightly higher, ranging from about Rs 22,000 to almost Rs 30,000 (again around 7.3 per cent). While it’s a heavier hit, these bikes still remain among the most affordable twin-cylinder motorcycles in India. 

 

Model Colour/Variant 

Pre GST

(₹)

Post GST

(₹)

difference in ₹ Change in % 
Interceptor Cali Green 3,09,551 3,32,073 +22,522 +7.3% 
Interceptor Canyon Red 3,09,551 3,32,073 +22,522 +7.3% 
Interceptor Sunset Strip 3,17,728 3,40,845 +23,117 +7.3% 
Interceptor Barcelona Blue 3,27,943 3,51,804 +23,861 +7.3% 
Interceptor Black Ray 3,27,943 3,51,804 +23,861 +7.3% 
Interceptor Mark 2 3,381,58 3,62,762 +24,604 +7.3% 
Continental GT British Racing Green 3,25,897 3,49,609 +23,712 +7.3% 
Continental GT Rocker Red 3,25,897 3,49,609 +23,712 +7.3% 
Continental GT Apex Grey 3,46.330 3,71,529 +25,199 +7.3% 
Continental GT Slip Stream Blue 3,46,330 3,71,529 +25,199 +7.3% 
Continental GT Mr Clean 3,52.459 3,78,104 +25,645 +7.3% 
Classic 650 Vallam Red 3,36,610 3,61,243 +24,633 +7.3% 
Classic 650 Bruntingthorpe Blue 3,36,610 3,61,243 +24,633 +7.3% 
Classic 650 Teal 3,41,037 3,65,995 +24,958 +7.3% 
Classic 650 Black Chrome 3,49,890 3,75,497 +25,607 +7.3% 
Shotgun Sheet Metal Grey 3,67,202 3,94,076 +26,874 +7.3% 
Shotgun Plasma Blue 3,78,140 4,05,814 +27,674 +7.3% 
Shotgun Drill Green 3,78,140 4,05,814 +27,674 +7.3% 
Shotgun Stencil White 3,81,064 4,08,953 +27,889 +7.3% 
Bear 650 Board Walk 3,46,330 3,71,675 +25,345 +7.3% 
Bear 650 Wild Honey 3,51,441 3,77,161 +25,720 +7.3% 
Bear 650 Petrol Green 3,51,441 3,77,161 +25,720 +7.3% 
Bear 650 Golden Shadow 3,58,591 3,84,834 +26,243 +7.3% 
Bear 650 Two Four Nine 3,66,760 3,93,601 +26,841 +7.3% 
Super Meteor Astral Green 3,71,767 3,98,975 +27,208 +7.3% 
Super Meteor Astral Black 3,71,767 3,98,975 +27,208 +7.3% 
Super Meteor Interstellar Grey 3,87,320 4,15,667 +28,347 +7.3% 
Super Meteor Interstellar Green 3,87,320 4,15,667 +28,347 +7.3% 
Super Meteor Celestial Blue 4,02,876 4,32,362 +29,486 +7.3% 
Super Meteor Celestial Red 4,02,876 4,32,362 +29,486 +7.3% 
# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Motorcycle# GST on Royal Enfield Bikes# GST 2.0# GST Rate Cuts# GST Surcharge# GST Two Wheelers# GST in India# GST on Two-Wheelers# Royal Enfield bikes# Royal Enfield Classic 350# Royal Enfield Bullet 350# Royal Enfield Hunter 350# Royal Enfield Meteor 350# Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450# Royal Enfield Himalayan 450# Royal Enfield Interceptor 650# Royal Enfield Continental GT 650# Royal Enfield Bear 650# Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650# Royal Enfield 650cc Motorcycle# Royal Enfield 450# Royal Enfield 350cc# Bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Popular Models

