GST 2.0: Royal Enfield Classic 350, Hunter Prices Slashed; Himalayan, Super Meteor Pricier By Up To Rs 29,500
By car&bike Team
3 mins read
Published on September 13, 2025
Highlights
- The RE Himalayan 450 is now priced from Rs 3.06 lakh (ex-showroom)
- 650 lineup now starts at Rs 3.32 lakh; up from Rs 3.09 lakh
- 350 lineup priced from Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom)
Royal Enfield has announced a sweeping price revision across its lineup, following the recent GST rate reduction. While the brand’s 350 cc models are set to get more affordable, the bigger 450 cc and 650 cc motorcycles will see prices move upward. The changes, effective from September 22, 2025, aim to pass on the full impact of the revised tax structure to customers. For buyers, this means a mixed bag, more
accessible entry-level bikes, but higher tags for the larger machines.
Also Read: GST 2.0 Effect: Honda Bikes, Scooters Get Cheaper By Up To Rs 18,887
Royal Enfield 350 range:
The 350 cc lineup, which includes the Hunter (Rs 1.38 lakh - Rs 1.67 lakh), Bullet (Rs 1.62 lakh - Rs 2.02 lakh), Classic (Rs 1.81 lakh - Rs 2.16 lakh), Meteor (Rs 1.91 lakh - Rs 2.14 lakh), and the Goan Classic (Rs 2.18 lakh - Rs 2.21 lakh), has seen a significant drop in prices.
On average, the 350 cc bikes are cheaper by about Rs 12,000 to Rs 19,000, translating to an 8.2 per cent reduction. That makes the entry-level Royal Enfield range a good bit easier on the wallet for new buyers.
|Model
|Colour/Variant
Pre GST
(₹)
Post GST
(₹)
|difference in ₹
|Change in %
|Hunter
|Factory
|1,49,900
|1,37,640
|-12,260
|-8.2%
|Hunter
|Dapper & Rio
|1,76,750
|1,62,292
|-14,458
|-8.2%
|Hunter
|Rebel/London/Tokyo
|1,81,750
|1,66,883
|-14,867
|-8.2%
|Bullet
|Battalion
|1,76625
|1,62,161
|-14,464
|-8.2%
|Bullet
|Military
|1,77,316
|1,62,795
|-14,521
|-8.2%
|Bullet
|Standard
|2,01,707
|1,85,187
|-16,520
|-8.2%
|Bullet
|Black Gold
|2,20,466
|2,02,409
|-18,057
|-8.2%
|Classic
|Redditch SC
|1,97,253
|1,81,118
|-16,135
|-8.2%
|Classic
|Halcyon SC
|2,00,157
|1,83,784
|-16,373
|-8.2%
|Classic
|Madras Red & Jodhpur Blue
|2,03,813
|1,87,141
|-16,672
|-8.2%
|Classic
|Medallion Bronze
|2,08,415
|1,91,366
|-17,049
|-8.2%
|Classic
|Commando Sand
|2,20,669
|2,02,617
|-18,052
|-8.2%
|Classic
|Gun Grey & Stealth Black
|2,298,66
|2,11,062
|-18,804
|-8.2%
|Classic
|Emerald Green
|2,34,972
|2,15,750
|-19,222
|-8.2%
|Meteor
|Fireball
|2,08,270
|1,91,233
|-17,037
|-8.2%
|Meteor
|Stellar
|2,18,385
|2,00,520
|-17,865
|-8.2%
|Meteor
|Aurora
|2,22,430
|2,04,234
|-18,196
|-8.2%
|Meteor
|Supernova
|2,32,545
|2,13,521
|-19,024
|-8.2%
|Goan Classic
|Purple Haze
|2,37,351
|2,17,934
|-19,417
|-8.2%
|Goan Classic
|Shack black
|2,37,351
|2,17,934
|-19,417
|-8.2%
|Goan Classic
|Rave Red
|2,40,381
|2,20,716
|-19,665
|-8.2%
|Goan Classic
|Trip Teal
|2,40,381
|2,20,716
|-19,665
|-8.2%
Also Read: GST 2.0 Effect: Hero Scooters, Motorcycles To Get A Price Cut Of Up To Rs 16,000 From Sept 22
Royal Enfield 450 lineup:
Moving into the 450 cc range, models like the Scram (Rs 2.23 lakh - Rs 2.31 lakh), Guerrilla (Rs 2.56 lakh - Rs 2.72 lakh), and Himalayan (Rs 3.06 lakh - Rs 3.20 lakh) have become more expensive, with hikes ranging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 21,000, or roughly 7.3 per cent.
|Model
|Colour/Variant
Pre GST
(₹)
Post GST
(₹)
|difference in ₹
|Change in %
|Scram
|Trail Green
|2,08,000
|2,23,131
|+15,131
|+7.3%
|Scram
|Trail Blue
|2,08,000
|2,23,131
|+15,131
|+7.3%
|Scram
|Force Grey
|2,15,000
|2,30,641
|+15,641
|+7.3%
|Scram
|Force Teal
|2,15,000
|2,30,641
|+15,641
|+7.3%
|Scram
|Force Blue
|2,15,000
|2,30,641
|+15,641
|+7.3%
|Guerrilla
|Smoke silver
|2,39,000
|2,56,387
|+17,387
|+7.3%
|Guerrilla
|Yellow Ribbon
|2,54,000
|2,72,479
|+18,479
|+7.3%
|Guerrilla
|Brava Blue
|2,54,000
|2,72,479
|+18,479
|+7.3%
|Himalayan
|Kaza Brown
|2,85,000
|3,05,736
|+20,736
|+7.3%
|Himalayan
|State Himalayan Salt
|2,89,000
|3,10,028
|+21,028
|+7.3%
|Himalayan
|State Poppy Blue
|2,89,000
|3,10,028
|+21,028
|+7.3%
|Himalayan
|Kamet White
|2,93,000
|3,14,319
|+21,319
|+7.3%
Also Read: GST Hiked To 40% On Motorcycles Above 350cc
Royal Enfield 650 offerings:
At the top end, the 650 cc machines, including the Interceptor (Rs 3.32 lakh - Rs 3.63 lakh), Continental GT (Rs 3.50 lakh - Rs 3.78 lakh), Classic 650 (Rs 3.61 lakh - Rs 3.75 lakh), Shotgun (Rs 3.94 lakh - Rs 4.09 lakh), Bear 650 (Rs 3.72 lakh - Rs 3.94 lakh), and the Super Meteor (Rs 3.99 lakh- Rs 4.32 lakh), also see a bump in prices.
Increases for the 650 cc lineup are slightly higher, ranging from about Rs 22,000 to almost Rs 30,000 (again around 7.3 per cent). While it’s a heavier hit, these bikes still remain among the most affordable twin-cylinder motorcycles in India.
|Model
|Colour/Variant
Pre GST
(₹)
Post GST
(₹)
|difference in ₹
|Change in %
|Interceptor
|Cali Green
|3,09,551
|3,32,073
|+22,522
|+7.3%
|Interceptor
|Canyon Red
|3,09,551
|3,32,073
|+22,522
|+7.3%
|Interceptor
|Sunset Strip
|3,17,728
|3,40,845
|+23,117
|+7.3%
|Interceptor
|Barcelona Blue
|3,27,943
|3,51,804
|+23,861
|+7.3%
|Interceptor
|Black Ray
|3,27,943
|3,51,804
|+23,861
|+7.3%
|Interceptor
|Mark 2
|3,381,58
|3,62,762
|+24,604
|+7.3%
|Continental GT
|British Racing Green
|3,25,897
|3,49,609
|+23,712
|+7.3%
|Continental GT
|Rocker Red
|3,25,897
|3,49,609
|+23,712
|+7.3%
|Continental GT
|Apex Grey
|3,46.330
|3,71,529
|+25,199
|+7.3%
|Continental GT
|Slip Stream Blue
|3,46,330
|3,71,529
|+25,199
|+7.3%
|Continental GT
|Mr Clean
|3,52.459
|3,78,104
|+25,645
|+7.3%
|Classic 650
|Vallam Red
|3,36,610
|3,61,243
|+24,633
|+7.3%
|Classic 650
|Bruntingthorpe Blue
|3,36,610
|3,61,243
|+24,633
|+7.3%
|Classic 650
|Teal
|3,41,037
|3,65,995
|+24,958
|+7.3%
|Classic 650
|Black Chrome
|3,49,890
|3,75,497
|+25,607
|+7.3%
|Shotgun
|Sheet Metal Grey
|3,67,202
|3,94,076
|+26,874
|+7.3%
|Shotgun
|Plasma Blue
|3,78,140
|4,05,814
|+27,674
|+7.3%
|Shotgun
|Drill Green
|3,78,140
|4,05,814
|+27,674
|+7.3%
|Shotgun
|Stencil White
|3,81,064
|4,08,953
|+27,889
|+7.3%
|Bear 650
|Board Walk
|3,46,330
|3,71,675
|+25,345
|+7.3%
|Bear 650
|Wild Honey
|3,51,441
|3,77,161
|+25,720
|+7.3%
|Bear 650
|Petrol Green
|3,51,441
|3,77,161
|+25,720
|+7.3%
|Bear 650
|Golden Shadow
|3,58,591
|3,84,834
|+26,243
|+7.3%
|Bear 650
|Two Four Nine
|3,66,760
|3,93,601
|+26,841
|+7.3%
|Super Meteor
|Astral Green
|3,71,767
|3,98,975
|+27,208
|+7.3%
|Super Meteor
|Astral Black
|3,71,767
|3,98,975
|+27,208
|+7.3%
|Super Meteor
|Interstellar Grey
|3,87,320
|4,15,667
|+28,347
|+7.3%
|Super Meteor
|Interstellar Green
|3,87,320
|4,15,667
|+28,347
|+7.3%
|Super Meteor
|Celestial Blue
|4,02,876
|4,32,362
|+29,486
|+7.3%
|Super Meteor
|Celestial Red
|4,02,876
|4,32,362
|+29,486
|+7.3%
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Models
- Royal Enfield Hunter 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.5 - 1.82 Lakh
- Royal Enfield Classic 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2 - 2.33 Lakh
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.03 - 3.31 Lakh
- Royal Enfield Bullet 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.18 Lakh
- Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.49 - 3.79 Lakh
- Royal Enfield Continental GT 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.19 - 3.45 Lakh
- Royal Enfield Meteor 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.1 - 2.3 Lakh
- Royal Enfield Scram 411Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.03 - 2.08 Lakh
- Royal Enfield Bear 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.39 - 3.59 Lakh
- Royal Enfield Classic 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.37 - 3.5 Lakh
- Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.35 - 2.38 Lakh
- Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.39 - 2.54 Lakh
- Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.69 - 3.09 Lakh
- Royal Enfield Scram 440Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.08 - 2.15 Lakh
- Royal Enfield Shotgun 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.59 - 4.25 Lakh