GST 2.0: Honda CB750 Hornet, XL750 Transalp, X-ADV 750 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 88,000

Honda’s BigWing portfolio in the 750 cc segment has also felt the impact of the latest GST revision. All three models, including the CB750 Hornet, XL750 Transalp and the X-ADV 750, have become more expensive, with prices revised by up to Rs 88,560. The change comes as two-wheelers above 350 cc now attract a 40 per cent GST slab, compared to the earlier effective rate of around 31 per cent. Here’s how the revised tax has changed the prices of the 750 cc lineup.

Model Pre-GST 2.0 Price Post-GST 2.0 Price Difference Hornet 750 Rs 8,59,501 Rs 9,22,412 Rs 62,911 Transalp 750 Rs 10,99,990 Rs 11,80,509 Rs 80,519 X-ADV 750 Rs 11,90,000 Rs 12,78,560 Rs 88,560



The CB750 Hornet has moved from Rs 8.59 lakh to Rs 9.22 lakh, with an increase of Rs 62,911. The Transalp 750, which was earlier priced at Rs 10.99 lakh, now costs Rs 11.80 lakh, making it dearer by Rs 80,519. Topping the list is the X-ADV 750, for which, price has stepped up from Rs 11.90 lakh to Rs 12.78 lakh, reflecting a hike of Rs 88,560.

The CB750 Hornet and the X-ADV 750 are relatively new additions to Honda’s BigWing lineup in India, having joined the portfolio only a few months back. The Transalp, on the other hand, has been on sale for longer, with the updated 2025 version making its debut in the country earlier this year, in January 2025.

Honda’s other motorcycles, which are above 350 cc, have also seen sizeable price jumps under the revised GST structure. The Rebel 500 and NX500 have witnessed a hike of Rs 43,000. Meanwhile, prices for the CBR650 and CB650R have gone up by as much as Rs 76,000.



All prices mentioned are ex-showroom and vary from city to city.