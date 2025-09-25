GST 2.0: Honda Rebel 500, NX500 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 43,000
- NX500 gets a price hike of Rs 43,180
- Rebel 500 witnesses a revision of Rs 37,469
- New prices came into effect following GST reform
After the government’s recent GST update, Honda’s bigger motorcycles sold through the BigWing network have taken a hit in prices. Entry-level models in the premium range, such as the Rebel 500 cruiser and the NX500 adventure tourer, have become more expensive, with prices hiked by as much as Rs 43,180.
The Rebel 500 is Honda’s mid-capacity cruiser, launched in India in May 2025. It now carries a sticker price of Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). That’s up from its earlier Rs 5.12 lakh tag, translating to a hike of Rs 37,469. The motorcycle is powered by a 471 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that makes 45.59 bhp and 43.3 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.
|Model
|Pre-GST 2.0 Price
|Post-GST 2.0 Price
|Difference
|Rebel 500
|₹5,12,000
|₹5,49,469
|₹37,469
|NX 500
|₹5,90,000
|₹6,33,180
|₹43,180
The NX500 adventure bike, which arrived in India in January 2024 as the replacement for the CB500X, has also seen a price jump. It now costs Rs 6.33 lakh, up from its earlier Rs 5.90 lakh, a difference of Rs 43,180. The motorcycle carries forward the same underpinnings and 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine from the CB500X, punching out 47 bhp at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox.
The tax change hasn’t just affected the Rebel 500 and NX500; all of Honda’s larger-capacity motorcycles (above 350cc) now fall under the revised structure and have become more expensive. The GST Council has moved bikes above 350cc into a new 40 per cent slab, up from the earlier effective rate of about 31 per cent (including cess).
Smaller-capacity models, however, have become cheaper. Honda has passed on the full benefit of the revised rates to customers. With the GST on bikes under 350 cc reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, ex-showroom prices for Honda two-wheelers in this category have gone down by up to Rs 18,887.
All prices mentioned are ex-showroom and vary from city to city.
