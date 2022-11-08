EICMA 2022: Honda CL500 Retro Scrambler Revealed

Joining the middleweight retro bandwagon, Honda has unveiled the 2023 CL500 scrambler at the 2022 EICMA Motorcycle Show. The new offering comes with a minimalist look with styling identical to the CMX 500 Rebel but borrows its name from the yesteryear CL range which was a scrambler series. The new Honda CL500 Scrambler joins the brand's 500 family and is underpinned by a newly-designed tubular steel trellis frame. There are plenty of specific changes though with styling cues borrowed from the CL series of the 1960s and 1970s with a new low-slung subframe as well as a high-level exhaust muffler.

Power comes from the familiar Euro5 compliant 471 cc parallel-twin motor tuned for 45.9 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43.4 Nm of peak torque available at 6,250 rpm. The same motor powers the Honda CB500X in India as well as models like the CB500F and the CBR500R. The engine gets updated fuel injection settings and a new intake on the CL500 Scrambler along with a new, shorter final drive for a more low-end grunt. The 6-speed gearbox sends power to the rear wheel with a new 41-teeth rear sprocket for better acceleration. It comes with an assist and slipper clutch too for more control.

Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm telescopic front forks with 150 mm of travel and preload-adjustable twin shocks at the rear with 108 mm of travel. Braking performance comes from a 310 mm front disc with a twin-piston caliper and a 240 mm rear disc with a single piston. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard on the retro offering.

The 2023 Honda CL500 Scrambler's rake is set at 27 degrees, while the trail is 108 mm. The seat height measures 790 mm, which will make the "big" bike accessible to riders of all sizes. The kerb weight of 192 kg is quite manageable too. The 2023 Honda CL500 rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels wrapped in Dunlop Mixtour dual-sport tyres for the European market.

Compared to the CMX 500 Rebel, the 2023 Honda CL500 gets different ergonomics with the rider triangle more aggressive over the former. The footpegs are centre-set while the handlebar is more upright and closer to the rider. There are retro-styled pads on the fuel tank as well for better thigh grip.

The new Honda CL500 Scrambler will make its way to the developed markets first by early 2023. It's unclear if the brand plans to introduce the model in the Indian market. The model will cater to the A2 licence holders in Europe and prices are expected to be around 6,000 Euros (around Rs. 5 lakh).