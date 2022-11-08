EICMA 2022: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Unveiled

Royal Enfield took the wraps off the Super Meteor 650, at the ongoing EICMA 2022 motorcycle show. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 was in the works for a while now and it is the third 650 cc model from RE after the Interceptor and the Continental GT 650, which too were showcased at EICMA four years ago.

The design of the Super Meteor is that of a quintessential cruiser, with an upright riding position, a proper retro design, a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, a fender for the rear tyre, circular LED headlight, which is a first for any RE motorcycle, and a taillight and an old-school two-piece scalloped seat, with no grabrails. The design is of course, inspired by the Meteor 350, which now seems like a smaller version of the Super Meteor. There is a familiarity in the design of the two motorcycles and that doesn’t look to be a bad thing at all. The Royal Enfield badging on the fuel tank is a new design too and looks quite cool A highlight is the cast-Aluminium switch cubes, which is a first for any RE motorcycle.

(The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is a laid-back, retro cruiser motorcycle)

The Super Meteor 650 is built on the same platform as the 650 twins but employs a new tubular steel frame for a more comfortable and a relaxed riding position. The motorcycle gets the same 648 cc parallel-twin oil/air cooled engine, with a six-speed gearbox. The specifications remain the same as well, with the engine pumping out 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm.

The motorcycle gets 43 mm upside down forks with 120 mm travel up front, which is again a first for any RE motorcycle and twin shock absorbers at the rear, with 101 mm of travel. There is a 19-inch wheel up front and a 16-inch wheel at the rear. As far as braking duties are concerned, the Super Meteor gets a single 320 mm disc up front with a two-piston calliper while the rear gets a 300 mm disc. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard fitment. With a wet weight of 241 kg, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is far from a light motorcycle. The motorcycle has a fuel tank capacity of 15.7 litres.

(Expect RE to announce prices at Rider Mania 2022, which will be held later this month in Goa)

In terms of features, the Super Meteor 650 gets an off-set circular instrument console, along with the RE Tripper pod, which was first seen on the Meteor 350. The round rear lights and rear-view mirrors are a design shared with other Royal Enfield models with the tail-lamp getting a light surround. The twin exhaust is also clearly visible.

The Super Meteor 650 is the solo tourer variant and will be available in five colourways - Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. The Super Meteor 650 Tourer is the grand tourer variant and will be available in two colourways - Celestial Red and Celestial Blue

We expect RE to announce prices for India at Rider Mania 2022, which will be held later this month in Goa and the prices should hover around at Rs. 3.5 lakh or so.