EICMA 2022: Second Generation Ducati Scrambler Revealed Globally With Upgrades

Ducati has pulled the wraps off the second-generation Scrambler range, bringing evolutionary changes to its retro-styled offering. The announcement comes right in time for EICMA 2022 that's set to kick off tomorrow. The 2023 Ducati Scrambler is now four kilos lighter with a new 4.3-inch TFT digital console, full LED lighting and an updated rider aids suite. The motorcycle also comes with dedicated riding modes for the first time. The new Scrambler will be available in three variants including Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift.

The 2023 Ducati Scrambler range comes in 3 variants - Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift

Power on the new-generation Ducati Scrambler comes from the same 803 cc air and oil-cooled Ducati Desmodue L-twin engine. It makes 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is now paired with a revised gearbox and a hydraulic slipper clutch. The new-gen offering also comes with Ride-by-Wire (RbW), bringing the two riding modes - Road and Wet. Cornering ABS is standard along with Ducati Traction Control. The 4.3 TFT unit comes with the Ducati Multimedia system to connect your smartphone.

The new Scrambler gets a revised frame and swingarm with a new monoshock suspension at the rear

The 2023 Ducati Scrambler gets revisions to its frame and swingarm with a new monoshock suspension at the rear. The rear subframe is now a bolt-on piece, which should make it easier to replace or customise. The bike rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels wrapped in Pirelli MT60 RS tyres. The Scrambler gets a 330 mm front disc brake sourced from Brembo.

The new generation Scrambler will be available in nine colours on the Icon with a host of customisation options with interchangeable covers. You can choose from a host of different mudguards and other accessories to give your bike a different look. Users will also be able to tell the 2023 version apart from its predecessors with the new X-shaped DRL now standard on the motorcycle. It also features on the sump guard along with other places.

The 2023 Scrambler Full Throttle gets a flat-track inspired design and the Termignoni exhaust as standard

The Ducati Scrambler is the brand's most accessible offering in India and the second-generation version will make its way to the market sometime next year. Expect all three variants to go on sale in the country.