EICMA 2024: Ultraviolette Concept X Showcased

Bangalore-based EV brand Ultraviolette has showcased the futuristic Concept X prototype at the ongoing EICMA trade show in Milan. Based on the F77 platform, the Concept X is an adventure-ready version of the electric bike. In addition to that, the company has also launched the F77 Mach 2 in Europe and announced the F99 Racing Platform.





The Concept X prototype as mentioned is based on the F77 platform, featuring a rugged stance with long travel suspension. While the motorcycle maintains the shape and form of the F77, the gets a yellow-tinted headlamp, a new windscreen, a thicker golden USD fork, and a short beak. The sculpted tank showcases deep creases and cuts, with prominent tank extensions adding to the aggressive look. The Concept X rides on the same 17-inch wheels finished in black with road-focused touring tyres.

The battery pack section gets a protector which also acts as a mount for the auxiliary lights. The bike features a tall single-piece handlebar that is accompanied by a long saddle with contouring for providing comfort on long trips.

Also Read: EICMA 2024: New KTM 390 Adventure R Unveiled





Ultraviolette hasn’t provided any specifications in terms of the motor and battery pack size for Concept X. However, for reference, the F77 features 7.1 kW (standard) and 10.3 kW (Recon) battery packs that power the electric motor to deliver 39.6 bhp and 100 Nm. For Concept X, we expect the powertrain to be tweaked accordingly to match the bike’s character and application.

Commenting on the announcement, Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO of Ultraviolette, said, “Ultraviolette is on a journey to create an extensive lineup of electric vehicles that cater to a global audience. The F77 MACH 2, F99 Racing Platform, and Concept X are all part of our vision to build an electric future that offers riders more choices that harmoniously bring together performance and design. Today’s showcase at EICMA is yet another statement of our commitment to constantly innovate and disrupt the status quo.”

Also Read: EICMA 2024: New Vida Z Electric Scooter Is Hero’s First Model For Europe

Apart from Concept X, the company also announced its ‘Ultraviolette F99 Racing Platform’ focusing on racing performance. Equipped with a 90kW motor, the F99 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3 seconds and achieve a top speed of 265 kmph. The motorcycle is equipped with active aero and cooling ducts to channel air to the motor for optimal performance.