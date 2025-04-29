Login
Upcoming Mercedes-AMG Performance Sedan Teased Ahead Of June Debut

Based on the Mercedes-AMG Vision concept from 2022, the new all-electric sedan will be built on the all-new AMG.EA platform
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 29, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • To serve as the replacement to the AMG GT performance sedan.
  • To be underpinned by the all new AMG.EA platform.
  • Expected to feature a quad electric motor setup.

Mercedes-AMG has teased its upcoming all-electric performance sedan ahead of its world premiere in June 2025. While the teaser doesn’t give away much of the sedan’s design, a few details are apparent. Based on the Mercedes-AMG Vision concept from 2022, the new all-electric sedan will be built on the all new AMG.EA platform. The new car has widely been touted as the replacement to the AMG GT four-door performance sedan, currently on sale in many markets. 

 

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz CLA LWB Debuts At Auto Shanghai 2025; Gets A 75 mm Longer Wheelbase
 Upcoming Mercedes AMG Performance Sedan Teased Ahead On June Debut

Images of the electric performance sedan undergoing winter testing 

 

The teaser partly shows the silhouette of the upcoming sedan, which appears to be more in line with a high-performance sports car, with a flowing roofline and sharply angled rear windshield. Among other noticeable details are the wide, prominent haunches and the chunky wheel arches up front. Mercedes-AMG had at one point shared images of the sedan undergoing winter testing in the Arctic Circle at a temperature of -25 degrees. These images gave us a glimpse of the curvy headlamps on the EV and the wide, nearly rectangular tail lamp setup.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz's Ultra-Luxurious Vision V Concept Previews Next-Gen V-Class MPV
 Upcoming Mercedes AMG Performance Sedan Teased Ahead On June Debut 1

Few reports state that the sedan could have a power output of over 1000 bhp

 

While details on the powertrain are scarce, an older statement from the company stated that the EV will feature axial-flux motor technology. Few reports point to the EV being equipped with a quad-motor, all-wheel-drive setup, and having a combined power output of over 1000 bhp. The electric motors will likely be from YASA, a British manufacturer of electric motors that was acquired by Mercedes-Benz in 2021. The powertrain setup will work alongside a high-voltage battery from the company.


 

