Mercedes-Benz's Ultra-Luxurious Vision V Concept Previews Next-Gen V-Class MPV

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off its latest concept vehicle named Vision V ahead of its debut at Auto Shanghai 2025. The all-electric concept offers a preview of what the next-generation V-Class could look like. It is built on the German automaker's new Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA), a platform first announced in 2023 that will serve as the skeleton for a range of electric vans slated to be introduced from 2026 onwards.

Starting with the exterior, its form remains largely boxy and van-like. At the front, a pair of intricate LED headlights are connected by a light bar and illuminated Mercedes logo. The traditional Mercedes grille has been redesigned, replete with chrome accents and illuminated detailing. The design theme continues at the rear, where a single taillight strip frames a large glass panel, while things are pretty much minimalistic at the rear.

All the drama begins inside the cabin; the concept features a four-seat layout and showcases an ultra-luxurious, tech-laden interior. Starting with the front row, the dashboard houses a Superscreen display (similar to the EQS) running the width with circular AC vents integrated. The three-spoke steering wheel is finished in white, and so is most of the cabin. The front is divided by a transparent centre console, while the door panels also receive transparent pockets.

Towards the rear, the Vision V includes a 65-inch retractable screen offering 4K resolution and gaming capability and karaoke, supported by a 42-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system. Other standout features include a smart glass for the rear window, which can shift between transparent and opaque modes. The rear seats are designed to recline fully into a bed, and the central console houses a touchpad for infotainment control along with a fold-out table. The table can even convert into a chessboard, with glass pieces stored in dedicated side compartments.

The Vision V is unmistakably a concept vehicle and is unlikely to reach production in its current form. Powertrain specifications remain undisclosed, but it is expected to serve as the electric counterpart to the Lexus LM and Toyota Vellfire when it enters production in 2026.