Mercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review: Presence Without Provocation

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
1 Lakh Ather Riztas Sold Within A Year Of LaunchVinfast To Miss Out On Tax benefits On Imported Cars Under New Electric Vehicle PolicyHyundai Alcazar Corporate Launched At Rs 17.87 LakhTata Harrier EV: In Pictures Tata Harrier EV Launched At Rs 21.49 Lakh; Gets Dual Motor Powertrain, Terrain Modes & More
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
All-New Tata Harrier EV ⚡ Launched | Starts at Rs. 21.49 Lakh - 627 km RangeZENO EMARA FIRST RIDE REVIEW: ELECTRIC SUV OF BIKES?Mercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night Drive
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda ElroqMercedes-AMG New GT 63
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New TNT 300Husqvarna Vitpilen 401TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7Yezdi Streetfighter
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaTop 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025

Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Mercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review: Presence Without Provocation

We drove the ultra-exclusive Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Night Series, a stealthy reimagination of opulence. With a twin-turbo V12, rose-gold detailing, and unmatched rear-seat comfort, the Night Series proves that the quietest form of power is also the most commanding.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 3, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Chrome Delete with blacked-out trims, rose gold elements, and a Manufaktur paint finish
  • Powered by a 6.0-litre V12 with 612 bhp and 900 Nm
  • Offers executive recliners, foldable tables, and whisper-quiet insulation

In a city built on ambition, affluence is rarely quiet. Yet the Mercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series makes its presence felt without a clamour. It doesn't ask for attention or demand the limelight — it simply exists, in its own zone of understated supremacy. There’s also a certain irony at play here. This is a version of a limousine that’s designed to stand out, but the flamboyance of chrome has been replaced by darkened trims, muted details, and intentional restraint. 

Mercedes Maybach S 680 Night Series Web 4

This isn’t your average S-Class. It isn’t even your average Maybach. This is for those who think the usual is too common. Those who don’t just want more — they want different. And for them, Mercedes-Benz has created this exquisite paradox: the Night Series.

Exterior Design: Dignified Drama

Mercedes Maybach S 680 Night Series Web 23

At first glance, the Night Series could be mistaken for being… subtle. But look closer, and you’ll begin to notice the quiet drama in every element. The traditional chrome that typically adorns a Maybach has been replaced by elusive finishes that don’t announce their arrival. There’s a certain visual tension at play — where rose gold inserts in the Digital Light headlamps offset the shadowy elements elsewhere. These lights themselves are engineering marvels — capable of projecting warning symbols and guidance arrows on the road, but in this car, they’re more about presence than functionality.

 

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Facelift Review: Mind-Blowing!

Mercedes Maybach S 680 Night Series Web 9

Perhaps the most visually arresting feature is the 20-inch Maybach forged wheels, meticulously designed to resemble an artistic sculpture. These aren’t just wheels — they’re the kind of components you’d expect to see inside a museum display cabinet, not on a moving vehicle. And yes, they come wrapped in noise-reducing tyres that contribute significantly to the car’s serene ride quality. More on it later. 

Mercedes Maybach S 680 Night Series Web 1

Now it’s a special car, so the paint job on it ought to be special as well, right? It’s here where the Manufaktur paint schemes come in, which surely adds another layer of sophistication. These aren’t just colours; they’re statements — crafted, not sprayed. And then there are the insignia that tell you why this is a special limousine. First, the Maybach badge sits smugly on the C-pillar, while the V12 insignia on the front fender is a quiet flex, a mechanical whisper of what lies beneath.

Everything about this car’s exterior is designed to communicate presence without pretension. It’s serious. Intentionally so.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Review: Uber Luxury, Made In India For India

 

Interior Experience: Silence as the Ultimate Luxury

Mercedes Maybach S 680 Night Series Web 21

Step inside the cabin, and the world outside ceases to exist. This is not merely an interior — it’s insulation from noise, chaos, and even your own thoughts. It’s not about luxury in the traditional sense. Of stitched leather and polished wood, although those are here in abundance. Instead, it’s about how those materials are presented. The wood finishes that reflect no light, the metal surfaces that are cool to the touch, and leather that seems almost too elegant to sit on — every element feels sculpted rather than assembled.

Mercedes Maybach S 680 Night Series Web 6

The rear seat experience is where the Night Series comes into its own. The executive rear seats are standard in this spec. And they aren’t just adjustable — they recline like airline business class pods, complete with calf support, ventilation, and multiple massage functions. You can carry out business meetings from here, courtesy of the fold-out tables, or simply unwind after a long day in the boardroom.

Mercedes Maybach S 680 Night Series Web 28

The entire cabin is so well insulated that even Mumbai’s infamous cacophony becomes a distant memory. On the move, the car doesn’t seem to absorb road irregularities — it seems to avoid them altogether. The ride is floaty, magic-carpet-like, and eerily quiet. “Driver, take me to my destination,” you might say — and you’ll arrive having barely felt the journey at all.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Launched At Rs 4.20 Crore
 

The V12 Experience: Power Without Provocation

Mercedes Maybach S 680 Night Series Web 5

Beneath the long, elegant bonnet lies something increasingly rare of late — a full-fat 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged V12. That alone makes the Night Series special. In a world that’s fast turning electric, this is a mechanical relic that doesn’t just survive — it thrives. Producing 612bhp and earth-shattering 900Nm of twisting force, this V12 doesn’t aim to deliver neck-snapping acceleration. Instead, it’s tuned for effortless momentum. Acceleration isn’t explosive; it’s persuasive. Flooring the throttle doesn’t shove you into the seat — it feels like your limousine is persuading the road beneath to move under you.

Mercedes Maybach S 680 Night Series Web 17

There’s an almost turbine-like smoothness to the power delivery. It’s silent, graceful, and deeply satisfying. AMG may have had a hand in tuning this motor for other applications, but here, it’s tamed — not neutered — for the sake of refinement. When you accelerate, the S680 Night Series does not make you feel like you are sitting on a horse that gallops. It’s more like sitting on a giant, wise, and gentle Dragon that gracefully extends its wings and takes to the sky. And yes, despite the 2.5-tonne heft, the S680 can do 0–100 kmph in just over 4.5 seconds — not that you'd ever care.

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Wins Car Design Of The Year
 

Features: Everything You Can Ask For, And Some More

Mercedes Maybach S 680 Night Series Web 7

No Maybach would be complete without a technology suite to match its mechanical marvels. You get MBUX user interface with rear tablet controls, Burmeister 4D surround sound, ventilated and heated seats front and rear seats with massage functions, ambient lighting with active themes, adaptive rear seat lighting, refrigerated compartment between the rear seats, panoramic sunroof, soft-close doors, powered surround sunblind, and gesture control (even the doors. All of it works seamlessly, and yet never overwhelms the experience. Because here, tech is not a party trick — it’s simply there to serve like an experienced, veteran butler.

 

Verdict: For Those Who Already Have Everything

Mercedes Maybach S 680 Night Series Web 13

Let’s address the elephant in the room. The Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Night Series, with its long-winded name and longer list of luxuries, isn’t for everyone. But it’s not meant to be.

Mercedes Maybach S 680 Night Series Web 2

It’s expensive — laughably so. Its size makes most sedans look small. Its priorities are unapologetically skewed toward comfort, indulgence, and silence. But for those who understand time as their only true currency, who believe the authoritative man in the room is usually the quietest, this Maybach makes perfect sense. 

Mercedes Maybach S 680 Night Series Web 10

Because this isn’t just a car you ride in. It’s a car you arrive in — without needing to announce your arrival. It’s not here to impress with gimmicks. It’s here to quietly define the upper limit of what automotive luxury can feel like. The Night Series doesn’t chase trends. It doesn’t scream for attention. It exists — quietly, confidently — for those who already know exactly what they want.

Mercedes Maybach S 680 Night Series Web 18

Photography by Vaibhav Dhanawade

# mercedes cars# mercedes# mercedes sedan# mercedes benz# mercedes benz india# mercedes benz s-class# s-class review# mercedes maybach# mercedes maybach s680# s680 night series# Cars# carandbike daily# car-review# Car Reviews# Cover Story# Road Test# First Drive# Opinion# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Special edition G 63 is expected to be offered in limited numbers and could get some optional features as standard.
    Limited-Run Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Inspired By India' To Be Launched On June 12
  • Replacement for the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is an all-electric sedan with new design, new powertrain and reminiscence dream of bygone V8s.
    Next Mercedes-AMG Super Sedan Coming With All-Electric Powertrain
  • The company chalks up its decision to increasing forex rates, which went up by approximately 10 per cent over the past four months
    Mercedes-Benz India Announces Staggered Price Hike For Models Between June And September 2025
  • Based on the same platform as the SL55, both models are powered by Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-litre V8
    Mercedes-AMG GT 63, GT 63 Pro India Launch On June 27
  • Based on the Mercedes-AMG Vision concept from 2022, the new all-electric sedan will be built on the all-new AMG.EA platform
    Upcoming Mercedes-AMG Performance Sedan Teased Ahead Of June Debut

Latest Reviews

  • After a brief first ride Suzuki’s first electric scooter, the Suzuki e-Access, we try to understand if it will be as successful as its petrol-powered namesake.
    Suzuki e-Access Review: In Pictures
  • Is the e-Access as good as its petrol-powered sibling? We’ve spent some time with Suzuki’s first-ever electric scooter at MECO Kartopia karting track in Bengaluru for a first ride experience.
    Suzuki e-Access First Ride Review: Access With An E
  • If you haven't caught our detailed review yet, here’s a brief review of the new Volkswagen Golf GTI, in pictures.
    2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI Review: In Pictures
  • Almost six years after its inception, the Tata Altroz has received a comprehensive facelift. It makes it modern and more feature-rich while maintaining its attribute of being practical and value-for-money. We drove the diesel as well as CNG to see how it fares with its old nemesis – Baleno and i20.
    Tata Altroz Facelift Review: Smarter, Sharper & Still Sensible
  • I drove the recently launched Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and the Skoda Kodiaq back to back and came out quite surprised by just how different these two SUVs, built on the same platform, really are.
    New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: What I Learned After Driving VW Group's Latest SUVs Back-To-Back
  • With the Golf GTI, Volkswagen brings back the GTI badge to India after nearly 7 years.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Review: High Speed Happiness!
  • The Zemo Emara electric motorcycle promises to offer an electric alternative to 100-150 cc commuter motorcycles. We ride the Zeno Emara to see if it can deliver in the EV commuter space.
    Zeno Emara First Ride Review
  • When it comes to being the best car to be chauffeured in, the Vellfire poses a serious question in the face of the German luxo-barges. Is it a better car to be in if you are the most important person in the company?
    Toyota Vellfire Review: Ultimate Minivan?
  • The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S is now smoother, quicker, and more intelligent than ever. But what went into making this superbike better in every way? We hit the track at Chang International Circuit to find out.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: In Pictures
  • Along with a new suffix, the Kia Carens Clavis gets a new look, more and better features, and smarter tech.
    2025 Kia Carens Clavis Review: Big Name, Big On Features!
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Cars
  • Mercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review: Presence Without Provocation