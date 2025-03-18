Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Launched At Rs 4.20 Crore

Mercedes-Benz has launched the Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in India at Rs 4.20 crore (ex-showroom). Unveiled in August 2024, the Maybach SL 680 is touted to be the sportiest model to date to come from the Maybach brand and is based on the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 but with some notable comfort-oriented changes. At its starting price, the Maybach SL is one of the most expensive Maybach models currently sitting above the Maybach S 680 and the Maybach GLS 600. The order books for the SL are currently open with only 3 units allocated to India for now.

On the design front, the SL 680 gets notable Maybach-specific changes including the Maybach grille, new bumpers, Maybach-specific alloy wheels, dollops of additional chrome trimming and even rose-gold inserts within the headlamps. Another notable change over the AMG SL is the deletion of the second-row seats with the Maybach SL being a strict 2-seater to the AMG’s 2+2. The India-spec cars also come with the Mercedes-Maybach pattern bonnet - the bonnet features multiple Maybach logos embossed into the paintwork - as standard. The soft top roof too comes emblazoned with Maybach logos as is the cover for said roof.



Buyers have two standard specifications to choose from - Red Ambience or White Ambience. The former pairs a red body with a black contrast bonnet while the latter sees the body finished predominantly in white.



Moving to the cabin, the basic design and layout is unchanged though the AMG’s sportier design touches and trim finishes have made way for ones that impart a more luxurious feel to the cabin. The digital interfaces now run Maybach-specific graphics while a Maybach unit has replaced the AMG steering. Buyers for now only have one upholstery colour to pick - Manufaktur crystal white.



On the feature front, the Maybach SL packs in all the bells and whistles including advanced driver assistance functions, powered seats with heating and cooling, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, adaptive suspension, Digital LED headlamps, a heads-up display, tyre pressure monitoring, 360-degree camera and a 17-speaker Burmester 3D sound system.



There are mechanical changes to the Maybach SL as well. It gets a revised noise-optimised exhaust system along with more extensive use of sound-deadening material and softer engine mountings. The suspension set-up too has been revised for a greater focus on comfort with the Maybach SL also getting a front axle lift system to clear speedbreakers. Rear axle steering is standard.



Under the hood, the Maybach SL is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 that puts out 577 bhp and 800 Nm of torque - identical figures to the AMG SL 63. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox and 4Matic all-wheel drive. However different engine and powertrain tuning has meant the Maybach SL is not quite as quick as the AMG. The Maybach SL will hit 100 kmph in a claimed 4.1 seconds and has a top speed of 260 kmph compared to the AMG SL 63’s 3.6 second and 315 kmph respectively.