New Mercedes-Benz CLA India Debut Slated For Early 2026

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz CLA made its global debut on March 13 and will be offered in pure electric form as well as a hybrid model.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 14, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • New Mercedes CLA arriving in India in early 2026
  • Offered in both hybrid and pure EV forms
  • All-electric CLA provides a claimed 792 km range

Mercedes-Benz's new-generation CLA will make its India debut in early 2026. The global unveil of the entry-level sedan took place on March 13, and the new CLA has been revealed in its new all-electric avatar as well as with a hybrid powertrain. Notably, this marks the first time the CLA will be offered as a fully electric vehicle. Once launched in India, the CLA will replace the A-Class sedan, although specific powertrain details for the Indian market remain undisclosed.

 

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz CLA Unveiled: All-Electric Variant Has Up To 792 KM Range

 

New-Mercedes-Benz-CLA-India-Debut-Slated-For-Early-2026

Built on the Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform, the CLA is primarily designed for electric powertrains but is also compatible with internal combustion engines. The base hybrid variant features a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 1.3-kWh battery pack and a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Additionally, a 27-bhp electric motor is integrated into the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. 
 

On the other hand, Mercedes-Benz offers two electrified variants: the CLA 250+ with EQ Technology and the CLA 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology. The former is equipped with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive system that churns out 268 bhp and 335 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the latter features a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup, belting out 349 bhp and 515 Nm of torque. 

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Wins Car Design Of The Year

 

New Mercedes Benz CLA India Debut Slated For Early 2026 1

According to Mercedes-Benz, the rear-wheel-drive model can achieve a maximum range of 792 kilometres on the WLTP cycle, while the all-wheel-drive version offers up to 771 kilometres. The inclusion of 800-volt technology enables ultra-fast DC charging, with the ability to provide 325 km of range in just 10 minutes using a 320 kW charger.
 

In terms of design, the new CLA retains many elements from its concept version, featuring a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette with smooth, rounded edges. The all-electric variant distinguishes itself with a front panel adorned with 142 LED-lit three-pointed stars and an illuminated Mercedes-Benz logo at the centre. On the other hand, the hybrid models receive a more conventional grille with chrome-stamped stars and LED-framed lighting. At the rear, both versions are equipped with star-shaped taillights connected by a full-width light strip. 
 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz E-Class E450 Review: Is It A Sleeper?

 

New Mercedes Benz CLA Unveiled All Electric Variant Has Up To 792 KM Range 4

Inside the cabin, the dashboard is now equipped with the brand’s Superscreen display system, which spans the width of the cabin. The setup includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver, a 14.6-inch central infotainment touchscreen, and an optional 14-inch display for the front passenger. A panoramic sunroof is also offered as standard among others. 

