New-Mercedes-Benz-CLA-India-Debut-Slated-For-Early-2026

Mercedes-Benz's new-generation CLA will make its India debut in early 2026. The global unveil of the entry-level sedan took place on March 13, and the new CLA has been revealed in its new all-electric avatar as well as with a hybrid powertrain. Notably, this marks the first time the CLA will be offered as a fully electric vehicle. Once launched in India, the CLA will replace the A-Class sedan, although specific powertrain details for the Indian market remain undisclosed.

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz CLA Unveiled: All-Electric Variant Has Up To 792 KM Range

Built on the Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform, the CLA is primarily designed for electric powertrains but is also compatible with internal combustion engines. The base hybrid variant features a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 1.3-kWh battery pack and a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Additionally, a 27-bhp electric motor is integrated into the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.



On the other hand, Mercedes-Benz offers two electrified variants: the CLA 250+ with EQ Technology and the CLA 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology. The former is equipped with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive system that churns out 268 bhp and 335 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the latter features a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup, belting out 349 bhp and 515 Nm of torque.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Wins Car Design Of The Year

According to Mercedes-Benz, the rear-wheel-drive model can achieve a maximum range of 792 kilometres on the WLTP cycle, while the all-wheel-drive version offers up to 771 kilometres. The inclusion of 800-volt technology enables ultra-fast DC charging, with the ability to provide 325 km of range in just 10 minutes using a 320 kW charger.



In terms of design, the new CLA retains many elements from its concept version, featuring a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette with smooth, rounded edges. The all-electric variant distinguishes itself with a front panel adorned with 142 LED-lit three-pointed stars and an illuminated Mercedes-Benz logo at the centre. On the other hand, the hybrid models receive a more conventional grille with chrome-stamped stars and LED-framed lighting. At the rear, both versions are equipped with star-shaped taillights connected by a full-width light strip.



Also Read: Mercedes-Benz E-Class E450 Review: Is It A Sleeper?

Inside the cabin, the dashboard is now equipped with the brand’s Superscreen display system, which spans the width of the cabin. The setup includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver, a 14.6-inch central infotainment touchscreen, and an optional 14-inch display for the front passenger. A panoramic sunroof is also offered as standard among others.