car&bike Awards 2025: Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Wins Car Design Of The Year

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance stood out from the crowd at the carandbike Awards 2025, bagging the Design of the Year award. The hottest iteration of the new C-class went up against the entire field of competition which included some prominent names like the Aston Martin Vantage, Mercedes-AMG GLC and the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.



The current-gen C 63 made its global debut back in 2022 and arrived on Indian shores late last year with some dramatic changes over its predecessor. The biggest update to the four-door sedan came under the skin with the fire-breathing twin-turbo V8 replaced by a plug-in hybrid powertrain pairing a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor to extract a cumulative 671 bhp and a jaw-dropping 1020 Nm of peak torque. Performance figures too are electric with 0-100 kmph sprint is dealt with in just 3.4 seconds, and an electronically limited top speed of up to 250 kmph.





On the design front, the C 63 accentuates the sharp looks of the standard C-class with a lot more aggressive design flourishes. You get the trademark Panamericana front grille, more aggressive bumpers, front and rear, sharper side skirts, a quad-tip exhaust and a boot lip spoiler. Rounding out the design are sharp-looking 20-inch forged alloy wheels.



The cabin, too, shares much with the C-class, and to that extent CLE, but with AMG-specific design changes including sportier seats, upholstery and AMG-specific graphics for the digital interfaces.